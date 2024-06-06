PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Southwest Florida Water Management District has received Environmental Resource permit application number 888329 from Paradise Lawn Care. Application received: February 13, 2024. Proposed activity: Construct several buildings, parking area and stormwater treatment pond. Project size: 6.0-acres Location: Section 15 Township 29, Range 27, in Polk County. Outstanding Florida Water: no. Aquatic preserve: no. The application is available for public inspection Monday through Friday at the SWFWMD Tampa Service Office located at 7601 Highway 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the application and submit written comments concerning the application. Comments must include the permit application number and be received within 14 days from the date of this notice. If you wish to be notified of intended agency action or an opportunity to request an administrative hearing regarding the application, you must send a written request referencing the permit application number to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Regulation Performance Management Department, 2379 Broad Street, Brooksville, FL 34604-6899 or submit your request through the District’s website at www.watermatters.org. The District does not discriminate based on disability. Anyone requiring accommodation under the ADA should contact the Regulation Performance Management Department at (352)796-7211 or 1(800)423-1476, TDD only 1(800)231-6103.