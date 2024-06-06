Polk Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On New A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) Crime Lab

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Dr. Randy K. Avent, President of Florida Polytechnic University, will discuss the details and launch of an exciting new initiative, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, on Friday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m., at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven. The purpose of the collaborative effort is to protect people and keep them safe from AI threats.



Multiple components of the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory will be discussed, including research, planning, and education; collaborations and partnerships; technology; protecting private data, and investigations.