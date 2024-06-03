73.9 F
Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On The Investigation Into The Disappearance Of Young Lakeland Man Ethan Fussell

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, Monday, June 3, 2024, with an update on the Ethan Fussell missing persons investigation.

The 21-year-old was last seen on May 7 on Driggers Road in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Last week deputies were searching for Talon Page, 25, and Adonai Moran Rivera, 21, the last two people seen with him, according to the PCSO.

Fussell is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact PCSO at 8630-298-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS.

