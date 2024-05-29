Polk County Emergency Crews Working Horrific Fiery Crash On Hwy 37 South & Four Corners Mine RD

The Polk County Fire Rescue and the Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently working a horrific fiery crash on Hwy 37 S & Four Corners Mine Rd. According to initial reports the accident involves a semi-tractor trailer hauling phosphate & a box truck hailing flowers. The incident occurred around 8:01am.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people have died in the crash. A subsequent brush fire has also started due to the crash.

Please avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will update as information becomes available.