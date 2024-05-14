Polk Red Lobster Locations Not Currently Part Of Dozens Closing Across The Country

The popular crab leg joint is shuttering dozens of locations as it continues to face financial headwinds. Reportedly equipment will be auctioned off.

On Monday, Red Lobster abruptly closed dozens of its locations, according to multiple reports. The closures come as the popular seafood chain has struggled in recent years with increasing financial challenges—one of which was the popularity of its Endless Shrimp Promotion which led to an $11 million quarterly loss in late 2023.

Currently Polk’s two locations, Winter Haven & Lakeland, are not listed as closing.

Red Lobsters Closing Across The Country

Due to these financial hardships, there have been ongoing rumors that Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. And now CNN reports that Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its nearly 650 restaurants.

TAGeX Brands, an auction company that specializes in restaurant and food auctions, has been brought in to sell off equipment from some of the closing locations.

So which Red Lobster restaurants are closing? Here are the Red Lobster locations that TAGeX is auctioning equipment from:

ALABAMA

Auburn

Decatur

CALIFORNIA

Redding

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

COLORADO

Denver

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

FLORIDA

Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Hialeah

Largo

Orlando

GEORGIA

Athens

Roswell

Dublin

IDAHO

Lewiston

ILLINOIS

Bloomingdale

Danville

INDIANA

Indianapolis

Elkhart

IOWA

Council Bluffs

Waterloo

MARYLAND

Gaithersburg

Columbia

Silver Spring

Laurel

MICHIGAN

Fort Grant

MISSISSIPPI

D’lberville

NEW YORK

Amherst

Kingston

Rochester

NEW JERSEY

Ledgewood

NORTH DAKOTA

Grand Forks

OKLAHOMA

Lawton

SOUTH CAROLINA

Myrtle Beach

TEXAS

Lake Jackson

Longview

San Antonio

VIRGINIA

Colonial Heights

Williamsburg

Newport News

WASHINGTON

Silverdale

WISCONSIN

Wauwatosa

La Crosse

It should be noted that this list may not include all closing restaurants, so before you head off to your favorite Red Lobster location, it’s worth contacting the store to see if they are still open