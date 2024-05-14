73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Polk Red Lobster Locations Not Currently Part Of Dozens Closing Across The Country

2566

The popular crab leg joint is shuttering dozens of locations as it continues to face financial headwinds. Reportedly equipment will be auctioned off.

On Monday, Red Lobster abruptly closed dozens of its locations, according to multiple reports. The closures come as the popular seafood chain has struggled in recent years with increasing financial challenges—one of which was the popularity of its Endless Shrimp Promotion which led to an $11 million quarterly loss in late 2023.

Currently Polk’s two locations, Winter Haven & Lakeland, are not listed as closing.

Red Lobsters Closing Across The Country

Due to these financial hardships, there have been ongoing rumors that Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. And now CNN reports that Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its nearly 650 restaurants. 

TAGeX Brands, an auction company that specializes in restaurant and food auctions, has been brought in to sell off equipment from some of the closing locations.

So which Red Lobster restaurants are closing? Here are the Red Lobster locations that TAGeX is auctioning equipment from:

ALABAMA

  • Auburn
  • Decatur

CALIFORNIA

  • Redding
  • Rohnert Park
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • Torrance

COLORADO

  • Denver
  • Lakewood
  • Lone Tree
  • Wheat Ridge

FLORIDA

  • Altamonte Springs
  • Gainesville
  • Hialeah
  • Largo
  • Orlando

GEORGIA

  • Athens
  • Roswell
  • Dublin

IDAHO

  • Lewiston

ILLINOIS

  • Bloomingdale
  • Danville

INDIANA

  • Indianapolis
  • Elkhart

IOWA

  • Council Bluffs
  • Waterloo

MARYLAND

  • Gaithersburg
  • Columbia
  • Silver Spring
  • Laurel

MICHIGAN

  • Fort Grant

MISSISSIPPI

  • D’lberville

NEW YORK

  • Amherst
  • Kingston
  • Rochester

NEW JERSEY

  • Ledgewood

NORTH DAKOTA

  • Grand Forks

OKLAHOMA 

  • Lawton

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Myrtle Beach

TEXAS 

  • Lake Jackson
  • Longview
  • San Antonio

VIRGINIA 

  • Colonial Heights
  • Williamsburg
  • Newport News

WASHINGTON

  • Silverdale

WISCONSIN 

  • Wauwatosa
  • La Crosse

It should be noted that this list may not include all closing restaurants, so before you head off to your favorite Red Lobster location, it’s worth contacting the store to see if they are still open

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.