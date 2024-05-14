Polk Red Lobster Locations Not Currently Part Of Dozens Closing Across The Country

The popular crab leg joint is shuttering dozens of locations as it continues to face financial headwinds. Reportedly equipment will be auctioned off.
On Monday, Red Lobster abruptly closed dozens of its locations, according to multiple reports. The closures come as the popular seafood chain has struggled in recent years with increasing financial challenges—one of which was the popularity of its Endless Shrimp Promotion which led to an $11 million quarterly loss in late 2023.
Currently Polk’s two locations, Winter Haven & Lakeland, are not listed as closing.
Due to these financial hardships, there have been ongoing rumors that Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. And now CNN reports that Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its nearly 650 restaurants.
TAGeX Brands, an auction company that specializes in restaurant and food auctions, has been brought in to sell off equipment from some of the closing locations.
So which Red Lobster restaurants are closing? Here are the Red Lobster locations that TAGeX is auctioning equipment from:
ALABAMA
- Auburn
- Decatur
CALIFORNIA
- Redding
- Rohnert Park
- Sacramento
- San Diego
- Torrance
COLORADO
- Denver
- Lakewood
- Lone Tree
- Wheat Ridge
FLORIDA
- Altamonte Springs
- Gainesville
- Hialeah
- Largo
- Orlando
GEORGIA
- Athens
- Roswell
- Dublin
IDAHO
- Lewiston
ILLINOIS
- Bloomingdale
- Danville
INDIANA
- Indianapolis
- Elkhart
IOWA
- Council Bluffs
- Waterloo
MARYLAND
- Gaithersburg
- Columbia
- Silver Spring
- Laurel
MICHIGAN
- Fort Grant
MISSISSIPPI
- D’lberville
NEW YORK
- Amherst
- Kingston
- Rochester
NEW JERSEY
- Ledgewood
NORTH DAKOTA
- Grand Forks
OKLAHOMA
- Lawton
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Myrtle Beach
TEXAS
- Lake Jackson
- Longview
- San Antonio
VIRGINIA
- Colonial Heights
- Williamsburg
- Newport News
WASHINGTON
- Silverdale
WISCONSIN
- Wauwatosa
- La Crosse
It should be noted that this list may not include all closing restaurants, so before you head off to your favorite Red Lobster location, it’s worth contacting the store to see if they are still open