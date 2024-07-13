Suspect Who Hit His Grandmother With Car, Shot & Killed By Deputy

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deputy involved shooting. The incident took place at the Oakwood Estate’s (a 55+ mobile home community) off Spirit Lake Rd. in Winter Haven. The suspect was shot & killed by deputies after he fired on deputies.

According to Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd, at approximately 9:30pm a white male came to the community and got into some type of disturbance with his grandmother. During this disturbance law enforcement was contacted. The suspect apparently then hit his grandmother with a vehicle. Knocking her to the ground. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene and “T-Boned” a deputy searching for the address, according to Sheriff Judd. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and a confrontation ensued between the deputy and the suspect. The deputy shot the suspect, who was deceased at the scene according to Sheriff Judd.

The shooting took place on Sprucewood St in the Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Community

“This is all the information we are going to release tonight”, said Sheriff Judd. We expect we will have names and more information tomorrow according to Sheriff Judd.

The grandmother was taken by ambulance to a Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

At this time we are not aware if the suspect was armed when he fled his crashed vehicle and then proceeded to get into a confrontation with the deputy, which ultimately ended his life.

We will update this information as more is released tomorrow afternoon.

