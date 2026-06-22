20-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Polk Woman, Throwing Toddler to Ground; ICE Hold Placed

The following is a press release by PCSO:

A Guatemalan man was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning, June 20, 2026, after he violently attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threw her 18-month old child on the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, the first deputy to arrive on scene found 20-year-old Gerber Alexander Bamaca Perez standing over the victim with his hands clenched into fists as she was screaming for help.

Despite some resistance, Bamaca Perez was immediately taken into custody.

The victim, who is 27 weeks pregnant with the suspect’s child, suffered significant bruising on her face, throat, and torso. In addition to choking the victim and beating her with his fists, Bamaca Perez is also accused of picking up the victim’s child and slamming her down on the ground. The little girl had no visible injuries.

At one point during the attack, the adult victim attempted to call 9-1-1 for help, but the suspect snatched the phone out of her hand.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.

“This illegal alien brutally attacked a woman and a toddler—he should be defending women and children, not attacking them. We are hopeful that neither of these victims will have any permanent physical injuries. During an interview with detectives from the Special Victims Unit, the suspect admitted to having anger issues, which is a gross understatement.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Gerber Alexander Bamaca Perez was charged with: Tampering with a Victim in a 2nd Degree Felony (FL), Domestic Violence Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Victim (F1), Abuse on a Child without Great Bodily Harm (F2), Possession of Counterfeit Identification (F2), and Resisting without Violence (F3).

An ICE hold was placed on Bamaca Perez.