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Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Children’s Theater Brings Snow White to Life in Lakeland 

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Families in Lakeland are invited to a fun and interactive experience this month as Children’s Theater presents Snow White!

Hosted at the Lakeland Public Library, this special program gives kids the chance to become part of the story, turning a classic fairytale into a hands-on adventure.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 11th at 2 p.m. and is open to children ages 4 and up. Best of all, no registration is required—just show up and enjoy the magic of storytelling brought to life!

Lakeland Public Library is located at 100 Lake Morton Dr in Lakeland.

Flyer courtesy of Lakeland Public Library
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