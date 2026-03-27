Authorities Investigating Violent Overnight Death of Bartow Man

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bartow Police Department are investigating a violent death that occurred late last night (March 26, 2026) in Bartow.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Lee Blevins.

According to investigators, the incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on North Wilson Avenue. Blevins was reportedly outside his apartment, where he lived with his sister, speaking on the phone with his mother at the time.

While on the call, his mother suddenly heard him fall to the ground. After calling out to him and receiving no response, she ended the call and contacted her daughter, asking her to check on him out of concern that he had fallen.

When Blevins’ sister went outside, she discovered him lying in a pool of blood and immediately called the Bartow Police Department. Officers arrived within two minutes, along with emergency medical services. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before Blevins was transported to Bartow Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:55 p.m.

Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker stated that officers found Blevins unresponsive and that the death appeared to be violent in nature.

Sheriff Grady Judd and Chief Walker are continuing to provide details as the investigation progresses. Authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.

We reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, who advised that additional information will likely not be provided today.