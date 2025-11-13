Things to Do This Weekend in Polk County

There’s plenty happening across Polk County this weekend! From festive family events to live music and community celebrations, here are a few local highlights you won’t want to miss.

🎄 15th Annual Festival of Wreaths

When: Starts November 14 and runs through December 11

Where: Polk County History Center, Bartow

Kick off the holiday season at the Polk County History Center’s annual Festival of Wreaths. This festive display features beautifully decorated wreaths, perfect for getting into the holiday spirit. It’s a great stop for families, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a touch of Christmas cheer early in the season.

🎶 Lake Wales Live

When: Friday, November 14

Where: Downtown Lake Wales

Head downtown for an evening of live performances during Lake Wales Live! This popular event brings music, entertainment, and community together for a relaxing night under the stars — a perfect outing for music lovers.

🍂 Annual Fall Festival

When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Lake Wales Family Recreation Center (1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales)

Bring the whole family out for an afternoon of fall fun! Enjoy hay wagon rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, games, and more. Admission is free, and guests who bring a canned-goods donation can enter a special prize drawing.

🍁 Break Your Fall – Family Fall Festival

When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 4–7 p.m.

Where: Garden Grove Church (3379 Cypress Gardens Rd., Winter Haven)

A fun, family-friendly festival featuring inflatables, free food, games, and more. Sponsored by Heartfelt Quilting & Sewing.

🌊 Kayak Ecotour & Chain Reaction Cleanup

When: Saturday, November 15, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Lake Cannon Park, Winter Haven

Get outdoors and make a difference this weekend at the Kayak Ecotour on Lake Cannon! In partnership with the Chain Reaction cleanup initiative, participants will enjoy a guided kayak tour exploring the local ecosystem while helping remove litter from the water. It’s a fun and educational way to experience Polk County’s beautiful lakes and support environmental stewardship.

Sign up here: https://ow.ly/Wa8m50XqNUs

🌻 10th Annual Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival

When: Friday, November 14, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Southern Hill Farms, Polk County

Spend the day at the farm and enjoy family-friendly activities like a corn maze, petting zoo, wagon rides, U-pick sunflowers, pumpkins, and face painting. This event is a fall favorite and a great way to enjoy the outdoors.

🏆 National Philanthropy Day Breakfast & Awards

When: Friday, November 14, 7:30 a.m. (breakfast); 8:00 a.m. (program)

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland (175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland)

Join community leaders and organizations for a morning celebrating philanthropy and community service. The event includes breakfast, networking, and awards recognizing those who make a difference in Polk County.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — music, family fun, or community connection — there’s something for everyone happening in Polk County this weekend!