Joint-Use Fire Rescue Station Planned for Polk County and City of Bartow

by James Coulter

A new joint-use fire rescue station will soon be built near Bartow, now that an agreement has been approved for architectural & engineering services.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Oct. 21, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve an agreement for architectural & engineering services for a proposed fire station near Bartow.

The 20,000-square-foot facility is planned to be built at 2421 Smith Lane in Bartow. It will be used by both the county and the City of Bartow.

“The project is intended to improve community service by reducing emergency response times and enhancing firefighter safety,” wrote Tabatha Shirah, Senior Procurement Analyst.

Fleischman Garcia Maslowski has been contracted for $799,930.85 for architectural & engineering services, which includes “conceptual and construction documents, including floor plans, exterior elevations, landscape plans, cost estimates, and all specifications required for approval, bidding, construction administration, and project closeout.”

The project is expected to be completed within 730 days, “yet the agreement will stay in place through completion of the construction.”