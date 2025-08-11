Illegal Immigration Status Enhances Charges For 29-Year-Old Arrested in Polk County After Allegedly Getting Minor Pregnant

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested 29-year-old Porfirio Cruz of Plant City following an investigation into an unlawful sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation began after the girl delivered a stillborn infant at a local hospital. Detectives learned that Cruz was the biological father. According to statements made during interviews, Cruz had been involved with the victim for “one or two years” and regularly communicated with her by text message and phone calls.

Detectives say Cruz would pick the girl up from her residence without her parents’ knowledge and take her to his home to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The victim’s parents told investigators they were unaware of the relationship.

Cruz admitted to the ongoing sexual relationship and to using his phone to coordinate meetings. He also admitted to deleting text messages once he learned law enforcement was investigating. He told detectives their most recent encounter was one week before the stillbirth.

While the sexual offenses occurred in Hillsborough County, authorities say Cruz’s communication, solicitation, and transportation of the minor took place in Polk County, establishing jurisdiction for multiple felony charges.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed that Cruz is in the United States illegally from Mexico, which upgraded the severity of his charges. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Cruz at the Polk County Jail.

He has been charged with:

Traveling to meet a minor after using a computer or other electronic device to solicit a minor (First-Degree Felony) Unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony (Second-Degree Felony) Contributing to the dependency of a child (Third-Degree Felony)

The investigation is ongoing.