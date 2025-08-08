CDC Launches “Free Mind” Campaign to Support Polk County Teens’ Mental Health and Combat Substance Use

As Polk County students prepare to head back to school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched a timely new initiative called “Free Mind,” aimed at addressing the growing challenges of youth substance use and mental health. This national campaign, announced on August 5, 2025, targets teens aged 12-17, along with their parents and caregivers, offering resources to foster open conversations about these critical issues.

Back to School

The “Free Mind” campaign comes at a pivotal moment. According to the CDC, more than 80,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2024, with 75% of overdose deaths among youth aged 10-19 involving illegally made fentanyl. Additionally, teen mental health has seen a troubling decline. In 2023, 40% of high school students reported stopping regular activities due to persistent sadness or hopelessness, and one in five seriously considered suicide. These statistics highlight the urgent need for awareness and action in communities like Polk County.

The campaign’s core message, as stated on the CDC’s website, is that “drugs and mental health don’t mix.” It emphasizes that teens may turn to alcohol, drugs, or misused prescription medications to cope with stress, anxiety, or depression, but such choices can worsen mental health issues and lead to addiction or other health problems. “Free Mind” seeks to resonate with teens by incorporating their input into its messaging, ensuring it connects with their experiences and concerns. The campaign also provides practical tools for parents and caregivers to recognize early warning signs and start meaningful discussions before issues escalate.

“Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. “That’s why this campaign supports youth, parents, and caregivers in having those conversations early, before an issue arises.

“For Polk County families, this initiative is especially relevant as the back-to-school season brings new opportunities to engage with teens about their well-being. Local schools, community organizations, and health providers can use “Free Mind” resources to guide conversations about the risks of substance use, particularly the dangers of fentanyl, which has been a growing concern nationwide. The campaign also offers strategies to help teens manage stress and build resilience, addressing the mental health challenges that often go hand-in-hand with substance use.

The CDC has created a dedicated website for the “Free Mind” campaign at cdc.gov/free-mind, where families can find discussion guides, information on substance use trends, and tips for promoting mental health. For those seeking help with thoughts of suicide, the national lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Additionally, the CDC’s overdose prevention resources are available at cdc.gov/overdose-prevention.

Polk County health officials and educators are encouraged to explore these resources to support local youth. As the school year begins, the “Free Mind” campaign serves as a reminder that open communication and early intervention can make a significant difference in keeping our teens safe and healthy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, reach out for help. Visit cdc.gov/free-mind for more information or contact local Polk County resources for support.