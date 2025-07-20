Polk Schools Superintendent Warns of Potential $67 Million Funding Gap; Losses Represent 3% of $2.26 Billion Budget

By Carl Fish |Daily Ridge News

BARTOW, FL | July 20, 2025

Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) recently notified families and staff of more than $67 million in anticipated funding losses and delays for the upcoming 2025–26 school year. The number, shared in a district-wide message from Superintendent Fred Heid, raised immediate concerns about possible effects on classrooms, educational programs, and support positions.

However, to fully understand the situation, it’s important to view these projected losses within the broader scope of the school district’s finances.

As of mid-July, the 2025–26 PCPS budget has not yet been released. The most recent approved budget, for the 2024–25 school year, totaled approximately $2.26 billion. That funding supports more than 127,671 students across over 170 campuses, including traditional, charter, and technical schools.

If next year’s budget remains similar in size, the projected $67.15 million in combined state and federal funding impacts would account for about 2.97 percent of the overall budget. In other words, while the dollar amount is significant, it represents less than 3 percent of the school system’s most recently adopted financial plan.

Funding Breakdown:

$2.5 million reduction in state funding due to a dual enrollment reporting error $45.7 million loss linked to expanded voucher and charter school funding Up to $20 million in delayed federal grants that support programs for migrant students, English language learners, teacher development, academic enrichment, and adult education

According to the district, more than 125 full-time staff positions rely on the grant-funded programs now in limbo. Superintendent Heid has emphasized that no layoffs or hiring freezes are being recommended at this time. PCPS is working to offset the losses through savings, available grants, and other contingency measures.

Heid’s message also calls on the public to take action by contacting state and federal representatives. He encouraged families to advocate for the release of federal education funds and to request that state lawmakers address the funding discrepancies created by reporting errors and voucher expansions.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

While these concerns are real and deserve attention, it’s also important for the public to recognize the full financial picture. With a $2.26 billion budget as the most recent benchmark, more than 97 percent of the district’s funding remains intact.

For large government systems like PCPS, periodic funding adjustments are not uncommon. But the scale of the current funding gaps, though worth monitoring, is relatively small when compared to the total operating capacity of the district.

As the 2025–26 school year approaches, much will depend on whether state or federal agencies respond with clarity or corrective action. Until then, PCPS leaders are bracing for uncertainty while urging the community to stay informed and engaged.