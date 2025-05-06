How a Polk County Child Rises Above a Debilitating Condition





by: Capers Gay



April 25, 2024

Polk County





What you see is a smiling young boy being given a ride in a fire truck. At a glance, you would never guess that this boy is suffering from a debilitating condition, his spirit won’t let you.

Four-year old Mateo suffers from a condition called neutropenia, where the body has a deficit of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights off germs and infections. Anyone with this condition is incredibly susceptible to serious illnesses. The impact on the young boy’s life, his mother says, is profound, “The onset of any fever requires prompt hospitalization, often resulting in hospital admissions. Even a common cold virus can potentially develop into sepsis, a scenario that has previously occurred…Mateo undergoes regular Neupogen injections every other day, which help increase his neutrophil count and reduce the risk of illness.”

Mateo was given a ride in a sports car by the group Dream Cars 4 Kids he was even given some Hot Wheels to match







Mateo was first diagnosed with the condition at only one-and-a-half years old, though the illness plagued him since birth. Constant sickness and scarier symptoms like mouth ulcers, ear infections, and abscesses informed his mother that something wasn’t quite right. When the diagnosis came, a journey of persistence and advocacy would begin for the two. His mother recalls, “I immediately undertook an exhaustive research effort, which remains an ongoing priority, as I seek to continually enhance my knowledge. As I adapted and gained valuable insights from multiple hospital stays, I investigated various resources and support networks, pursuing innovative solutions to enhance his care.”



These efforts have blossomed into a social media presence that could bring hope to even the most jaded of folks. Through the screen-name @ChuloStrong, Mateo’s journey is documented on Facebook and Instagram to help bring more awareness to neutropenia. The ups and the downs are there for the world to see, but one theme remains constant: Mateo’s strength. “There’s something special about Mateo – a pure, infectious joy that touches everyone around him.” his mother elaborates, “His compassion shows in the smallest moments, like when he stands in his hospital room doorway during isolation, waving to nurses and spreading smiles throughout the floor. He also loves sitting in the window, eyes lighting up at every sports car that zooms past. Finding joy in the little things.”

A Polk County firefighter shows Mateo how a fire hose works

Mateo’s persistence has paid off too, as he steps unafraid into a new phase of life: school. As of now, Mateo is enrolled at The Morgan Center, a preschool specializing in educating kids with cancer, but after he turns five, he is planned to transition to a regular school. The risks are not gone however, his doctors have warned that his condition could cause him to miss most of his first year, but Mateo wants to be with his peers; he is incredibly eager to learn.

Mateo around his dream cars

In the meantime, Mateo and his mother keep busy. The social media is only the tip of the iceberg moving forward: A charity to help families in a similar situation is planned, Mateo himself is a junior ambassador for the National Neutropenia Network, and his mother is always looking for ways to optimize his health. For hose parents struggling in the same way she had, Mateo’s mother had this to say, “Every child and every journey is unique. As a parent, you will progressively learn what benefits your child and what is best for them. It is not easy and there will be difficult days. If you require assistance, support, or simply someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to reach out.”