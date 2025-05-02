Pedestrian Struck On Dundee Rd. Medical Helicopter Evacuation Taking Place

Emergency crews responded late Friday night to a serious vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Dundee Road near U.S. Highway 27 in Dundee.

The incident occurred around 10:44 p.m., prompting a swift response from both Dundee Fire Rescue and Polk County Fire Rescue. Upon arrival, first responders located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle along the roadway.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the pedestrian was quickly stabilized on scene and transported to the nearby Winn-Dixie parking lot, where a medical helicopter air evacuation is taking place. As of this time, the identity and condition of the pedestrian have not been released.

The roadway remains partially blocked as emergency crews continue to work the scene and law enforcement initiates a traffic investigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.