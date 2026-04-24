ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after May 13th at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com

Units belonging to the following:

Bridget Maddox Unit 1076

Ashley Bane Unit 303

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items.