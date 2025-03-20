Sun Safety in Florida: Protecting Your Skin as Summer Approaches

Living in Florida, we’re no strangers to sunshine—it’s one of the reasons we love it here. With summer just around the corner, spending time outdoors is a fantastic way to stay active and unwind. However, as the temperatures rise and we stock up on sunscreen, it’s worth taking a closer look at how to enjoy the sun safely.

The Sun and Skin Cancer: What’s the Connection?

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and the primary culprit is excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. These invisible rays, emitted by the sun, tanning beds, and sunlamps, can damage skin cells over time, increasing your risk. Here in Florida, where the sun shines year-round, protection from UV rays is critical—not just in summer, but every day. UV rays don’t take a break on cloudy or cooler days, and they bounce off surfaces like water, sand, and concrete, amplifying exposure. For us Floridians, UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during daylight saving time (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. standard time), so timing your outdoor activities matters.

One handy tool to keep in your back pocket is the UV Index, which forecasts daily UV strength. If the UV Index hits 3 or higher—common in Florida—take extra steps to shield your skin.

Your Sun Safety Toolkit

Here’s how to enjoy Florida’s outdoors without putting your skin at risk:

Shade : Seek out shade under an umbrella, tree, or canopy to lower your exposure. Even in the shade, sunscreen or protective clothing is your best defense.

: Seek out shade under an umbrella, tree, or canopy to lower your exposure. Even in the shade, sunscreen or protective clothing is your best defense. Clothing : Opt for long-sleeved shirts, pants, or skirts when possible. Tightly woven fabrics offer the best UV protection, while wet T-shirts lose effectiveness. Darker colors might give you an edge over lighter ones, and some gear even comes with certified UV protection.

: Opt for long-sleeved shirts, pants, or skirts when possible. Tightly woven fabrics offer the best UV protection, while wet T-shirts lose effectiveness. Darker colors might give you an edge over lighter ones, and some gear even comes with certified UV protection. Hats : A wide-brimmed hat is your face, ears, and neck’s best friend. Skip straw hats with holes—tightly woven materials like canvas work better. Baseball caps are great, but pair them with sunscreen or clothing to cover your ears and neck.

: A wide-brimmed hat is your face, ears, and neck’s best friend. Skip straw hats with holes—tightly woven materials like canvas work better. Baseball caps are great, but pair them with sunscreen or clothing to cover your ears and neck. Sunglasses : Protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them with sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays. Wrap-around styles are ideal to keep rays from sneaking in. Most sunglasses sold in the U.S. meet this standard, regardless of price.

: Protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them with sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays. Wrap-around styles are ideal to keep rays from sneaking in. Most sunglasses sold in the U.S. meet this standard, regardless of price. Sunscreen: Before heading out, slather on a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher) that tackles both UVA and UVB rays. Apply a thick layer to all exposed skin—don’t skimp—and enlist help for spots like your back. Reapply every 2 hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Check expiration dates, too; sunscreen lasts about three years unless exposed to heat, which shortens its shelf life. For babies under 6 months, skip sunscreen and use shade or clothing instead.

Why It Matters Now

As summer nears, Floridians should be extra vigilant. Our state’s intense sunlight and reflective beaches make UV protection a year-round priority, but the longer, hotter days ahead call for action. Stocking up on sunscreen might just be your smartest move yet—combine it with shade, clothing, and smart timing, and you’ve got a solid plan to enjoy the outdoors safely.

This article is adapted from sun safety guidance provided by the CDC, available in the public domain. For more details, visit their official resources.