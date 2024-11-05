Melony Bell Wins Supervisor Of Elections Ousting Lori Edwards

Melony Bell, a former Florida state representative, will win Supervisor of Elections in Polk County.

After serving in the Florida House and with previous experience in county government, she brings a strong background in public service to the supervisors office. Bell has expressed a commitment to ensuring the security and transparency of the election process if elected.

Bell ousted current supervisor of elections Lori Edwards. It’s been a very long successful career as the supervisor. Edwards was in the position since 2000.

Melony Bell has a substantial political history in Polk County, Florida, where she’s held multiple public offices over the years.

Here’s a brief overview:

County Commissioner (2006-2018):

Bell began her local political career as a Polk County Commissioner, serving for 12 years. In this role, she was responsible for various aspects of county government, including budget oversight, infrastructure projects, and local policy development.

State Representative (2018-2022):

Bell was then elected to the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 56. As a state legislator, she focused on issues important to her constituents, including agriculture, water quality, public safety, and local government affairs. During her tenure, she sponsored legislation relevant to rural communities and agriculture, which are key areas in her district.

Here are unofficial results :

Melony Bell (REP)

53.94% with 179,712 votes

Lori Edwards (NPA)

46.06% with 153,446 votes