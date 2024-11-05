Becky Troutman Will Win County Commission District 1 Seat

Becky Troutman (Rep) and Kay Klymko (Dem) are competing for the Polk County Commission open District 1 seat in the 2024 election. With the major bulk of votes in the Daily Ridge calls the race for Becky Troutman.

A resident of Lakeland, Troutman has a background in education, psychology, and business. She holds multiple degrees in special education, educational leadership, and school psychology, and she operates businesses in school psychology and interior decorating. Additionally, she has been a licensed realtor for two decades.

Her campaign is centered on priorities like public safety, smart growth, and infrastructure improvements, with a focus on balancing development needs with the protection of property rights and minimizing financial burdens on residents.

Troutman has served on the Polk County Planning Commission, including two years as its chair, gaining experience in land use and development issues. She emphasizes sustainable community growth and enhanced infrastructure as key elements of her vision for Polk County’s future, along with economic opportunities that preserve the area’s character.

A 166 of 172 precincts have reported! The total votes cast is 336,578. Here are the current numbers for the District 1 seat:

Becky Troutman (REP)

62.63% with 199,638 votes

Kay Klymko (DEM)

36.84% with 117,436 votes

WRITE-IN

0.54% with 1,706 votes

Total votes counted as of 8:36pm is 318,780