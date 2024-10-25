16 Yr Old George Jenkins High School Student Killed In Crashed On County Line Rd

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred in unincorporated Lakeland early this morning, during which a 16-year-old teenaged boy was killed. No other parties involved were injured. Preliminary information is as follows:

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, a blue 2008 Toyota Corolla was heading south on County Line Road, being driven by a father taking his two sons, ages 14 and 16, to school at George Jenkins High. As the driver of the Corolla made the turn to head east (left) onto Ewell Road, his car was struck by a burgundy 2018 Ford F150 that was heading north on County Line Road. The Corolla had a solid green light but not a green turn arrow at the intersection; the truck had a solid green light. It was dark at the time of the crash, and the driver of the Corolla told deputies it was slightly foggy/hazy.

The impact occurred on the right rear passenger side of the Corolla where the 16-year-old was sitting and seat-belted in. His injuries were significant, and he was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.



Two other vehicles that were at the intersection were slightly impacted after the crash occurred: the Corolla spun after being struck by the truck and either debris from the car, or the car itself, struck a black Kia that was stopped in the middle lane of westbound Ewell Road; the Ford truck was redirected after impact, and glanced off of a Dodge Journey that was stopped in the right turn lane of westbound Ewell Road.

The investigation is ongoing. The roadways in the area were shut down for approximately five hours.