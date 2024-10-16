Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media Regarding Four Victims Saved From Human Trafficking & 157 Arrests For Sex Crimes

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning, Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center, 1891 Jim

Keene Blvd in Winter Haven, about a five-day-long multi-agency undercover investigation, “Operation Autumn Sweep” that focused on human trafficking,

during which 157 arrests were made of suspects who solicited prostitutes and those who offered to commit prostitution, and other suspects who committed crimes related to prostitution.



Among the arrests, four victims of human trafficking were identified and offered services, and one suspect was charged with felony human trafficking.



Of the 157 arrested, 25 are in the country illegally.



Three additional suspects were arrested for soliciting who they though were children online, and charged with traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, and use of a computer to seduce a child. One of those suspects works at Disney World; one is in Florida for work, and out on bond from the same charges in another state (soliciting a child online); and the third is in the country illegally