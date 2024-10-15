Annual Bartow Tire Collection Event planned for October 26, 2024.

Pile of used worn out tyres green bushes in background



October 15, 2024– Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. in partnership with Polk County Government is bringing their annual FREE Tire Collection and Recycling event to Bartow on Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.(noon) at C Wilson Equipment Co., 2301 US Hwy 17 S. in Bartow. Residents and agricultural land owners may dispose of up to 24 tires per vehicle. Standard vehicle sized tires only – No semi, tractor or off-road tires. Absolutely NO TIRE BUSINESSES, INDEPENDENT or COMMERCIAL TRUCKING COMPANIES or AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESSES of ANY kind will be permitted. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced. Tire hauling services have been graciously donated by the City of Bartow Solid Waste & Scrap-It Mulberry.



For additional information, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911 or email [email protected] .



It is a violation of Florida Administrative Code Rules to transport more than 24 Waste Tires over public highways without a permit. Violation of this rule would constitute a 1st degree criminal misdemeanor and be punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 and/or by 6 months in jail for further information please regarding the handling of waste tires please visit the DEP website http://www.dep.state.fl.us/ .