86 Yr Old Man Killed In Two Vehicle Polk Crash Sunday Morning

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, the PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit investigated a two-vehicle crash in Poinciana that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred around 9:34 a.m. on Cypress Parkway at the intersection with San Clemente Avenue on the south and Lassiter Way on the north.

Ronald Maynard, 83, of Monterey Street in Kissimmee, was driving his red 2013 Toyota Rav4 and exiting off of San Clemente Avenue to turn onto Cypress Parkway when he entered into the path of a gray 2011 Infiniti being driven by 22-year-old Abbas Saedi of Kissimmee, who was heading east on Cypress Parkway. Based on the evidence and witness statements it is believed that Mr. Maynard did not see the other vehicle approaching. San Clemente and Lassiter both have stop signs where they intersect with Cypress Parkway; Cypress Parkway does not have stop signs at that intersection.

The Infiniti struck the Toyota on the driver’s side, causing significant intrusion into the vehicle and fatal injuries to Mr. Maynard. Saedi had minor injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.