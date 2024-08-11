Man Killed & Woman Seriously Injured After Driver Has Medical Emergency On I-4 In Polk County



The Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a fatal crash that occurred early afternoon on August 9th. According to Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer, a Ford Edge, driven by a 62-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling eastbound on I-4 in the inside lane near Milepost 26 when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled to outside shoulder, struck a tree, overturned and came to rest in a water filled drainage ditch.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash while a passenger traveling in the vehicle, a 51-year-old Gibsonton woman, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol following Marsy’s Law does not provide the names of vehicle crash victims.