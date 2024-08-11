73.9 F
Winter Haven
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Man Killed & Woman Seriously Injured After Driver Has Medical Emergency On I-4 In Polk County

492


The Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a fatal crash that occurred early afternoon on August 9th. According to Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer, a Ford Edge, driven by a 62-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling eastbound on I-4 in the inside lane near Milepost 26 when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled to outside shoulder, struck a tree, overturned and came to rest in a water filled drainage ditch. 

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash while a passenger traveling in the vehicle, a 51-year-old Gibsonton woman, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. 

The Florida Highway Patrol following Marsy’s Law does not provide the names of vehicle crash victims.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.