Polk Deputy Arrested For Past-Occurred Domestic Violence Incidents

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On July 3, 2024, Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into a domestic violence battery case involving deputy sheriff Anthony Martinez and two women he had previously dated. One of the victims contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on July 3, 2024 and reported several incidents. As the investigation developed, detectives determined there was another female victim.

Incident Summary:

– June 8, 2023: Victim reported that Martinez slammed a drawer on her hand during an altercation at their residence, causing a minor injury. (Victim 1)

– August 29, 2023: Martinez allegedly pushed victim into a wall during an argument, making threatening remarks. (Victim 1)

– November 2023: Victim reported that Martinez prevented her from leaving their apartment during an argument, physically restraining her for approximately 20 minutes. (Victim 2)

– March 26, 2024: Martinez attempted to forcefully take control of the vehicle victim was driving, creating a dangerous situation on Interstate 4. (Victim 2)

– May 20, 2024: Martinez grabbed victim’s backpack to prevent her from leaving for work. (Victim 2)

– June 21, 2024: During a confrontation over Martinez’s behavior, he brandished two firearms and made threats. (Victim 2)

Martinez was interviewed and admitted to several of the allegations, including grabbing the victim’s arm and leg to “protect her” and possessing firearms during the June 21 incident. He denied other accusations.

Based on the investigation, Martinez was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center. Martinez resigned upon arrival at the processing center. Martinez has been a deputy sheriff for less than a year (7/24/2023). He was hired by the PCSO in February of 2023 and entered the training program to become a deputy.

A Risk Protection Order was issued and served. A check of Martinez’s record showed no prior convictions of battery.

“Real men should protect women, not harm them. Mr. Martinez obviously has some anger management issues. We have arrested him and he has resigned. Had he not resigned, he would have been fired. He has lost his ability to be a law enforcement officer.” Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Martinez has been charged with 6 counts of DV Simple Battery, 2 counts of DV False Imprisonment, 1 count of Culpable Negligence, 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and 2 counts of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.