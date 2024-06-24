PCSO Deputy Charged With DUI After Allegedly Showing Up To Work Drunk

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a deputy sheriff who showed up for duty on Saturday morning, June 22, 2024, and exhibited signs of being intoxicated.

27-year old Joseph Everett was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with Driving under the Influence (DUI) Alcohol. Everett has worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

“Anytime someone chooses to drive under the influence of alcohol, it shows a lack of good judgement. If you lack the proper judgement when it comes to drinking and driving, you have no business working in law enforcement. We hold our deputies to a higher standard than the community, and he failed to meet that standard.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

According to the arrest affidavit, D/S Everett’s supervisor noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Everett’s breath and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Everett admitted that he consumed about three coffee mugs of whiskey Friday night. A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was administered to Everett and he exhibited numerous signs of obvious impairment. Joseph was cooperative during the investigation and he resigned upon his arrest.