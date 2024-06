NOTICE OF BID

PIRTLE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGER TEAM FOR THE PROJECT, IS SOLICITING BIDS FROM QUALIFIED SUBCONTRACTORS AND VENDORS FOR THE CITY OF HAINES CITY EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER, LOCATED ON PARK PLACE BLVD, DAVENPORT, FL 33837. THE PROJECT IS THE OF CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER AND FIRE STATION 2-STORY BUILDING OF APPROXIMATELY 26,000 TOTAL SF. TRADES INCLUDE TILT UP CONCRETE, STRUCTURAL STEEL & MISC METALS, MILLWORK & CABINETS, METAL WALL PANELS, METAL ROOFING, CAULKING & SEALANTS, METAL DOORS & FRAMES, OVERHEAD DOORS, WINDOWS GLAZING & STOREFRONT, FRAMING, DRYWALL & PLASTER, CERAMIC & QUARRY TILE, ACOUSTIC CEILINGS, RESILIENT FLOORING & CARPET, PAINTING, RESINOUS EPOXY FLOORING, SPECIALTIES, SIGNAGE, OPERABLE PARTITIONS, ALUMINUM WALKWAY COVERS, FIRE SUPPRESSION, PLUMBING, HVAC, ELECTRICAL, EARTHWORK & PAVING, FENCE & GATES, AND LANDSCAPING. THE PROJECTED START OF THE PROJECT IS SEPTEMBER 2024. A NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING/SITE VISIT AT THE PROJECT SITE WILL BE SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. TOPICS OF THE MEETING INCLUDE SPECIFIC SCOPE DISCUSSIONS, PROJECT SCHEDULE AND ANY OTHER BIDDING REQUIREMENTS. BIDS ARE REQUIRED VIA EMAIL BY JULY 30, 2024, AT 5:00 PM. BID CONTACT: SCOTT LARSON, [email protected] 954-343-5945