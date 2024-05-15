Polk City Man Killed In Dump Truck Crash Early Wednesday Morning

The Traffic Homicide Unit from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024 northeast of Lakeland.

Deputies, as well as Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 9:17 AM, to the crash scene at the intersection of Moore Road and Old Polk City Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a white 1970 Ford pickup truck and a red 2000 Sterling dump truck.

The 60-year old driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash, but the driver of the Ford truck was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; he passed away at about 11:38 AM. The victim was identified as 93-year old Carl Medlin of Polk City.

Prior to the crash, Mr. Medlin’s Ford was traveling west on Old Polk City Road, while the dump truck was traveling south on Moore Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, witness statements, and evidence, the dump truck did not come to a complete stop and proceeded into the intersection and into the path of the oncoming Ford.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, however the Ford truck was only equipped with a lap belt.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Any citations and/or criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.