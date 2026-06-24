PCSO Arrests Two Men in Connection with Fatal Polk City Hit-and-Run Crash From April

PCSO’s Traffic Homicide investigators solve April fatal hit & run crash in Polk City

Two men were arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as part of an investigation of a fatal hit and run crash that occurred in April.

The investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit began in the early morning hours of April 23, 2026 when 39-year-old Brandon Roy Moran of Polk City was found on Fussell Road near Polk City, deceased, and near the 4-wheeler he had been riding.

Evidence at the time suggested that a 2009-2014 Hyundai Sonata was possibly involved in the crash.

Detectives learned a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was registered in Auburndale, about eleven miles away from the crash scene. When detectives located the vehicle, they recovered evidence from it that confirmed it was involved.

Following additional interviews, detectives determined that the driver was Richard Slaughter, 52, from Lakeland. Slaughter’s cell phone records also showed that he was in the area of the crash at the time that it occurred.

Finding Slaughter proved to be difficult, but on June 23rd, detectives followed up on a tip that he was at a residence at 5533 Fussell Road, and multiple PCSO units responded and surrounded the property.

Contact was made with a resident at the home, 71-year-old Stanley Walker. But Mr. Walker claimed Slaughter was not inside the home.

Regardless, deputies gave K9 warnings and eventually Slaughter emerged from within the residence.

Detectives arrested both men, and they were transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center.

Richard Slaughter was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death (F1), Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Offender (F3), and Resisting without Violence (M1).

Stanley Walker was charged with Accessory After the Fact in a 1st Degree Felony (F2).