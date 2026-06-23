Auburndale Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Allegedly Duck Taping Dogs Muzzle Shut

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation into animal cruelty began with a photo of a dog on Facebook and ended with the arrest later that day of an Auburndale woman.

The dog had been found with duct tape wrapped around its muzzle by a different woman who posted the photo on the social media page instead of notifying law enforcement or Animal Control about the situation.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office saw the photo online and PCSO detectives immediately began trying to locate the dog and the people involved.

After locating the woman who posted the photo, they learned that she found the dog under a wheelchair ramp and it appeared to be hyperventilating. The woman said she and her son cut the tape off, and the dog began breathing freely.

Cooper

A detective began canvassing the neighborhood and eventually found the dog’s owner at 100 Chipman Lane, just off Old Berkley Road in Auburndale.

There was no answer at the door, but the detective heard a voice from the back yard. That is where he encountered 57-year-old Tammy Annette Roosa, sitting down, completely naked.

Roosa admitted that the dog was hers and that she taped his muzzle shut the night before because she said that the dog tried to bite her.

According to the detective, Roosa showed no sign of remorse and refused to accept that what she did was wrong. She surrendered the dog to the PCSO.

The dog, named Cooper, was taken to the PCSO’s Animal Control and examined by Dr. Kerry Jackson. In addition to scarring from the duct tape, Cooper was malnourished and had marks on his neck that indicated he had been tied up for an extended period of time.

Roosa physically resisted as she was being arrested for animal cruelty but was secured in a patrol vehicle. At that time, she asked the detective to retrieve her purse from inside of her RV. Upon entering the RV, the detective noticed a lot of garbage, roaches, and the strong odor of feces and urine.

Also inside the camper were seven cats, three fish, two lovebirds, two finches, and a duck. These animals were also taken to Animal Control for examination and treatment.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to conduct an ammonia level reading due to the amount of urine. They reported there were 100 parts per million of ammonia, which is an extreme level that causes chronic respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other issues.

“Cooper the dog had been treated horribly, but I am happy to report that some good things have come out of this ordeal. Cooper is getting wonderful treatment and care by the great staff at Animal Control, and all of his little animal friends have been freed from their horrible living conditions as well. All of the animals are expected to fully recover. Meanwhile, Tammy Roosa is facing an abundance of criminal charges.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The PCSO’s Agriculture Crimes Unit also responded to the RV location and found multiple piles of garbage, discarded household items, and decaying material in waist-high grass. The septic system and pipes were leaking raw sewage, and there was a large presence of flies and mosquitoes.

Tammy Roosa was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty (F3), Animal Neglect (M1, 15-counts), Resisting without Violence (M1), Operating an Unpermitted Landfill (M1), and Keeping Nuisance Injurious to Health (M2, 3-counts).

Polk County Code Enforcement, Polk County Health Department, and Polk County Building Division were also notified.

The Polk County Sheriff’s encourages citizens to contact law enforcement when they witness animal abuse or other criminal activity—not only post something on social media. We applaud the efforts of the person who initially found and recued the dog—including removing the tape covering the dog’s snout. The earlier law enforcement is notified, the earlier we can begin an investigation, and the earlier treatment can be provided to an animal that has been abused. In this case, deputies were also able to locate and rescue a number of other animals confined in horrible conditions.