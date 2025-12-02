Tips for Parents to Minimize Stress and Maximize Joy During the Holidays

Stress and parenting go hand in hand, but during the holiday season, many parents find their stress levels rising to new heights.

Between coordinating schedules, shopping, traveling and managing children’s expectations – plus the disruption to the school routine that everyone had finally settled into – the season can feel more like mayhem than merry.

However, by thoughtfully planning and implementing a few practical strategies, parents can protect their well-being and support their families. Early childhood experts from The Goddard School share guidance to help parents stay grounded and make the most of their meaningful family moments this holiday season.

Clarify Priorities

One of the most empowering steps is to decide in advance what truly matters to your family.

Consider:

-Which traditions or gatherings are nonnegotiable?

-Are there holiday events you can skip this year without regret?

-What obligations are you taking on out of habit rather than genuine desire?

By reducing the number of “must-do” activities, you can avoid overextending your family. It’s OK to decline invitations when your calendar is already full.

Establish a Budget

Holiday spending can weigh heavily on your mind.

Create a family holiday budget that includes gifts and activities, then stick to it. Use the opportunity to teach your children about responsible spending and gratitude. Remember, the most meaningful gifts are often those made with time, attention or creativity, not the highest price tag.

Set Boundaries

Stress often arises when family dynamics, expectations or traditions clash. You can reduce this by setting boundaries and communicating them early. Speak openly with the relatives and friends you’ll see about what’s comfortable for your family and what isn’t (e.g., physical space, travel, topics to avoid). Let your children know what to expect, as the lack of routine during this time can be particularly challenging. Modeling clear boundaries helps your children learn to express their own needs, too.

Prioritize Your Physical and Emotional Health

Amid the hustle, your own basic care often slips, but your well-being is key to being present for others. Consider establishing routines, such as:

﻿﻿Sleep: Aim for 7-8 hours per night whenever possible.

﻿﻿Nutrition: Keep healthy staples in the mix, even if treats abound.

﻿﻿Movement: A short walk, stretch breaks or gentle exercise may help reset your nervous system. Stepping outside can be especially helpful.

Also, if illness strikes, listen to your body and give yourselt permission to pause. Pushing through tends to backfire.

Design a Stress Rescue Plan

Even the best-laid plans don’t prevent tension or unexpected emotional triggers. Anticipate stress by creating fallback strategies. For example, plan to use a playlist, a quick breathing exercise or a sensory object to help you regroup when your stress escalates. These strategies work for children as well.

If you’re worried about unwanted questions – such as a family member asking about politics or your plans to have another child – rehearse your response in advance with a friend. When these stressful moments arise, having a toolkit gives you a sense of control.

Unplug and Be Present

Screens are omnipresent. While they serve a purpose, they can be an unwelcome distraction, especially when you’re spending time with loved ones you don’t get to see often. Try to designate screen-free times, such as during meals, after dinner or when gifts are being exchanged. Use screens intentionally, such as video calling out-of-town family members, rather than passively scrolling. Focus on in-person connection by playing games, telling stories, making crafts or taking walks. Remember to lead by example, as your children are watching. Being fully present at key moments is the one gift your family will remember above all else.

As the holidays approach, the pressure to do it all can loom large. By clarifying priorities, setting boundaries and safeguarding your health, you can minimize stress and maximize joy. That said, even with careful planning, things can go off course, and that’s OK. Practice self-compassion and allow for imperfections. Enjoy every laugh, surprise and even the occasional moment of calm.