Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places 77th AED at St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview, Florida, Through HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s “Pay It Forward” Initiative

By Kip Kirchberg

Riverview, FL – October 21, 2025 – Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) marked a significant milestone this week by installing its 77th Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at St. Stephen Catholic School in Riverview, Florida. The placement, which took place on Monday, October 28, was generously funded as a “Pay It Forward” gesture by HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, highlighting a growing partnership dedicated to heart health awareness and community safety.

Founded by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke in honor of her late fiancé, Michael Culpepper, who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest in July 2020, CCF has made it its mission to equip public spaces with life-saving AEDs. “I started the Foundation to help in my healing process as I wanted to try to help save others as I couldn’t save him,” said Culpepper Beilke. The organization raises funds through sponsorships, donations, and events, placing at least two AEDs per month in communities across Florida. Additionally, CCF awards three scholarships annually—one for fire services, one for medical professionals, and one for EMTs—to support first responders.

The foundation’s mission statement emphasizes proactive community involvement: “In Honor of Culpepper! With community support we hope to place a defibrillator on every city block. We may be the closest First Responder. It could be Your Family, Your Friend or even ‘YOU’ you’re saving as ‘SAVING LIVES MATTERS’.”

The installation at St. Stephen Catholic School, located at 10424 Saint Stephen Circle, was a collaborative effort.

The school, part of the Diocese of Saint Petersburg and serving approximately 300 students from PreK-4 through 8th grade, has been a cornerstone of the community for 25 years. It offers a robust program in academics, arts, athletics—including middle school sports like football and baseball—and faith formation, all in a caring, spiritual environment. Principal Linda Umoh and school staff welcomed the CCF team, recognizing the value of the AED for on-campus emergencies and extracurricular activities.

The event brought together key figures, including Laura Stauter, Director of Communications and Community Engagement at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital; Anna Hendrix, Nurse Manager at HCA Riverview Freestanding Emergency Department and a veteran; Culpepper Beilke; and Eric Shimkus, a paramedic with over 24 years of experience at the Winter Haven Fire Department who volunteers his time for such demonstrations.

Culpepper Beilke reflected on the partnership’s origins: “I met Laura over a year ago in February when she invited me to speak at HCA for Heart Awareness Month. She also arranged an interview with Fadia Patterson from Spectrum Bay News 9. HCA sponsored our ‘Saving Lives Matters’ event last November and is sponsoring again this year—all to spread heart awareness and place more AEDs in our communities.”

During the installation, Shimkus provided hands-on training on AED use and CPR. The demonstration expanded to include a choking device and Narcan for overdose emergencies, emphasizing comprehensive life-saving techniques. In a poignant addition, the team highlighted the importance of carrying fire extinguishers in vehicles, honoring Jolynn—a young girl lost in a car fire in November—and her mother, Logan Deines, through the “For The Love Of JoLynn” initiative.

Anna Hendrix, who attended the event, shared her enthusiasm: “I was in attendance for the AED installation at St. Stephen’s. I believe it was a wonderful learning experience for their teachers and staff. They were very grateful and felt more prepared for possible emergency situations in the school or out on their sports field. Melanie’s story is truly remarkable and her work is helping to save lives across our community. I look forward to seeing more AEDs across our community.”

This “Pay It Forward” from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital builds on an ongoing collaboration with CCF to strengthen heart health in the region. “Our ongoing partnership with Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is vital,” noted a statement from HCA, underscoring their commitment to community wellness.

Culpepper Beilke expressed gratitude to the community: “Thank you everyone and our Community so very much as without our community support we could not make this all happen.” She gave special shout-outs to her husband, Brian Beilke; paramedic Eric Shimkus; Daily Ridge as media sponsor; the entire CCF team; and partners Rescue7, CoroMed, and AED.US.

Looking ahead, CCF invites the public to its annual “Saving Lives Matters” event on November 15, 2025, at Tanners Lakeside. The day-long fundraiser, starting at 11:00 AM, features live music from acts like Jim and Judy Duo, Sandra Hess, Ramblin Rose, Conspiracy Theory, Strictly Business, and Got UR 6 Band; an AED demonstration; raffles; a 50/50 lotto; food; a kids zone; vendors; and first responders. Proceeds will support more AED placements. Those interested in sponsoring, donating, or contributing items can contact Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke at 863-662-2694 or visit culpepperaed.com for details.

With each AED installed, CCF honors Michael Culpepper’s legacy, reminding us that “We all may be The Closest 1st Responder.” As Culpepper Beilke affirms, “If we save one person’s life, all of this is worth it.”