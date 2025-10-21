Better Sleep While Traveling: How to Make Rest a Priority While on the Road

From crossing time zones to adjusting to new surroundings, getting quality sleep while traveling can be a challenge. Whether traveling for business or leisure, between long flights and packed itineraries, travelers often struggle to get the rest they need to wake up refreshed.

Sleep plays a vital role in supporting both physical and mental health, mood and overall resilience.

Making a few simple choices can set the stage for deeper, more restorative sleep that supports overall wellbeing.

Pack Your Comfort Cues

Travel can disrupt routines, which may affect both sleep and mental wellbeing. Bringing small reminders of home that signal bedtime, such as an eye mask, cozy socks or a tamiliar scent, can help ease the mind, reduce stress and settle into a new environment. If you forget these items, select hotels offer dedicated sleep kits available for guests to add-on to their stay, including items like herbal tea, aromatherapy roll-ons and more.

Simple rituals like these can reduce travel-related stress and support both relaxation and peace of mind.

Keep a Consistent Rhythm

Disrupted sleep patterns can impact mood, focus and clarity, making it harder to fully enjoy a trip or pertorm well while on the road. Maintaining steady bed and wake times, even when traveling, can help stabilize both your body clock and mental state. Dimming the lights before bed, putting away screens and practicing mindfulness can help your body and mind recognize when it’s time to rest.

Unwind with Soothing Sounds

Sometimes the quickest way to calm the mind is through relaxing audio. Across more than 450 participating Hyatt hotels, guests can enjoy exclusive access to five Sleepcasts on in-room TVs, created by Headspace with travelers in mind.

Each 45-minute track is inspired by a unique destination and theme, such as tropical serenity at Alila Villas Uluwatu, island twilight at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa or misty mountain at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono. These immersive story-based audio journeys blend gentle narration with ambient soundscapes, designed to help travelers release tension, quiet busy thoughts and drift into healthy, restful sleep.

Look for Rest-Ready Stays

Not all hotel rooms are designed the same. If you struggle to sleep well while on the road, look for accommodations that tailor guestrooms with sleep in mind, such as customized sleep suites with extras like pillow menus, blackout curtains or responsive beds that adapt to individual sleep patterns. Choosing accommodations that put wellbeing at the forefront can help ensure a more balanced, restful experience while away from home.

Tap into Wellbeing Resources

Some hotels are expanding offerings to help travelers get quality rest and support their mental wellbeing. Many provide complimentary in-room or digital tools you can access on your phone.

Travelers can also prepare ahead of a trip with resources like Hyatt and Headspace’s science-backed sleep series, available on the World of Hyatt app and at participating hotels, offering sleep tips for pre-, during and post-trip.

For a more immersive experience, wellbeing resorts such as Miraval provide dreamwork and sleep science coaches who offer personalized strategies to cultivate deeper and more restorative sleep. These resources not only support healthy sleep but also promote relaxation and help travelers return home feeling more refreshed.

