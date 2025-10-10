This Day in History October 10, 1845 U.S. Naval Academy Opens

The following is from history.com:

“ The United States Naval Academy opens in Annapolis, Maryland, with 50 midshipmen students and seven professors. Known as the Naval School until 1850, the curriculum included mathematics and navigation, gunnery and steam, chemistry, English, natural philosophy, and French.

The Naval School officially became the U.S. Naval Academy in 1850, and a new curriculum went into effect, requiring midshipmen to study at the academy for four years and to train aboard ships each summer—the basic format that remains at the academy to this day.”

Source of photo collage USNA

To learn more about the history of the Naval Academy, visit https://www.usna.edu/USNAHistory/index.php