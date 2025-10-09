Fall Back into Balance: Autumn Reset Tips

by James Coulter

Autumn is finally upon us. The days are getting shorter. The weather is getting cooler. And all of it can leave you feeling slower and more sluggish.

You can adjust your body and mind to this seasonal shift through an Autumn Reset. Here are some tips on how to grow accustomed to the cooler weather, shorter days, and longer nights:

Adjust Your Sleep Schedule. The shorter days and longer nights, especially after Daylight Saving Time, can disrupt your circadian rhythm. Adjust your sleep schedule accordingly. Gradually shift the time you wake up and go to bed by 15-minute increments over several days. To promote better sleep, limit evening alcohol and caffeine consumption, stop using screens like tablets and phones an hour before bed, and keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and comfortable.

Get Plenty of Sunlight and Movement. Shorter days mean less sunlight, and thus less Vitamin D, which can cause fatigue. Try to get 10–20 minutes of natural light after waking up. Sit by a window, sip coffee outside, or take a morning walk or jog. Keep yourself energized through the day by adding 10–30 minutes of movement, either through brisk walks, light exercise, or yoga. Moving around outdoors increases light exposure and boostsyour mood. And stand, stretch, or even simply step outside for 5–10 minutes every 60–90 minutes to prevent sluggishness.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Healthy. Cooler air is drier, which can leave you feeling thirstier and more tired. Stay hydrated with a water bottle or thermos, and warm up with hot drinks like tea or coffee. Choose vitamin-rich, nutrient-dense meals like soups, stews, and roasted meats and vegetables over sugary foods, which can sap your energy. Seasonal produce like root vegetables, apples, legumes, and whole grains helps sustain energy and warmth.

Take Vitamin Supplements. Shorter days and cooler autumn weather can sap your physical and mental energy. Vitamin supplements can help boost your energy and immune system during the fall season. Vitamin D fights fatigue as sunlight wanes, B vitamins support metabolism and energy production, and iron and magnesium aid red blood cell formation to improve oxygen delivery, reducing tiredness and fatigue.

Declutter Your House and Prepare for Winter. While springtime is often associated with cleaning, autumn is also a good season for tidying your house. Seasonal cleaning not only lifts your mood, but also prepares your home for winter. Rotate wardrobes from light summer clothes to heavier fall and winter clothing. Clean windows to let in waning natural sunlight. Layer bedding with warm blankets and comforters. And replace a few home textiles to signal a fresh start.

Practice Mindfulness. While most people set resolutions at the start of the year, autumn is also an ideal time to set simple, measurable goals before the year’s end. Choose achievable goals like reading more books, cooking seasonal meals, or taking regular walks. Schedule low-effort social contact activities like weekly walks or a monthly dinner. Keep a daily journal to track your progress and monitor your mental and emotional well-being by noting changes to mood, sleep, or interests. And keep your spirits high with seasonal activities such as apple picking or baking.