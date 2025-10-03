Understanding Breast Cancer Risk Factors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, more than 310,000 women and 2,800 men are estimated to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. However, advances in early detection and treatment in recent years have increased survival rates to the point where there are currently more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

When caught early, the 5-year survival rate is extremely high, which makes preventative measures like screenings and staying informed about risk factors – particularly those that impact you personally – critical elements in prevention and detection. Keep these risk factors in mind to make informed decisions about your health.

Genetic Factors and Family History

Mutations in specitic genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, greatly increase the likelihood of the disease. These mutations can be inherited, which means a family history of breast cancer can be a strong indicator of your own risk. If you have a family history of breast cancer, undergo genetic testing and counseling to better understand your risk and take appropriate preventive measures.

Lifestyle Choices

Factors such as diet, physical activity, alcohol consumption and smoking have all been linked to breast cancer risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in regular physical activity and limiting alcohol intake can help reduce that risk.

Additionally, avoiding smoking and following a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables are key preventive measures.

Environmental Exposures

Prolonged exposure to certain chemicals and pollutants including endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as those found in some plastics and pesticides, have been studied for their potential link to increased risk of developing breast cancer. Being aware of – and minimizing – exposure to harmful environmental agents can be an essential step in reducing the risk. This includes using safer household products and advocating for cleaner environments.

Age & Gender

The risk for breast cancer increases with age, and women are at a significantly higher risk than men.

However, men can also develop breast cancer, though it’s much rarer.

By recognizing the risk factors and staying proactive with regular screenings, we can take meaningful steps toward early detection, prevention, and ultimately, saving lives.