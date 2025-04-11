🎉 Exciting Music Events Happening This Weekend in Winter Haven & Nearby Areas! 🌴

April 11, 2025 | By Kip Kirchberg

Hey there, music lovers! The weekend of April 11–13, 2025, is set to bring some incredible tunes to Winter Haven and the surrounding Central Florida spots. From rock shows and acoustic sets to karaoke and music bingo, there’s something for every vibe. Grab your friends, check out these events, and let’s make it a musical weekend to remember! 🎶✨

Friday, April 11, 2025

🎶 Music Bingo – Totally ’80s! (Lake Wales)

6:00 PM Where: 229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853

229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 What’s Happening: Get ready for a blast from the past with 80s Music Bingo! One person’s confirmed—join the fun and test your retro song knowledge in Lake Wales.

🎸 Josh Baldwin in concert for Refuge on the Ridge (Lake Wales)

7:00 PM Where: HighPoint Church, Lake Wales, FL

HighPoint Church, Lake Wales, FL What’s Happening: Worship with Josh Baldwin live! Seventy-seven people are interested in this inspiring concert at HighPoint Church—just a short drive from Winter Haven.

🎤 Red Headed Stepchild Live at The Apple Lounge & Grill (Winter Haven)

7:00 PM Where: 2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880

2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Rock out with Red Headed Stepchild! Three people are confirmed for this live show—kick off your weekend with some grit and groove.

🎵 Josh Blevins Live at Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)

7:00 PM Where: 1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880

1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Josh Blevins brings his tunes lakeside! Eighteen people are interested—perfect for a chill Friday night by the water.

🎸 Phil Keaggy Live (Lakeland)

7:00 PM Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, FL

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Guitar legend Phil Keaggy takes the stage! Twenty-seven people are interested in this nearby Lakeland show—don’t miss this masterful performance.

🎵 The Highway 41 TRIO returns to LA’s Midway Saloon (Nearby Area)

7:00 PM Where: LA’s Midway Saloon

LA’s Midway Saloon What’s Happening: The Highway 41 Trio is back! Five people are confirmed for this show at LA’s Midway Saloon—a great option for a local music night.

🎶 Grupo Bomba Tropical (Haines City)

8:00 PM Where: 124 Kenny Blvd, Haines City, FL 33844

124 Kenny Blvd, Haines City, FL 33844 What’s Happening: Dance the night away with Grupo Bomba Tropical! Fifty-five people are interested in this lively Latin music event in nearby Haines City.

🎸 Swemo Night (Emo Night Taylor’s Version) (Lakeland)

8:00 PM Where: 1023 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803

1023 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803 What’s Happening: Emo fans, this one’s for you! Forty-nine people are interested in this Taylor Swift-inspired emo night in Lakeland—bring your feelings and your voice!

🎵 Hit the Shark! @ The Barter Box (Lakeland)

8:00 PM Where: Quinteassence, Lakeland, FL

Quinteassence, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Hit the Shark rocks The Barter Box! Three people are confirmed for this energetic show in Lakeland—a fun Friday night option.

🎶 Anisette $8pp (Lakeland)

8:35 PM Where: 1015 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL

1015 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Catch Anisette for just $8 per person! Two people are confirmed for this late-night music vibe in Lakeland—affordable and awesome.

🎸 B.Haven Live at Camp Margaritaville (Auburndale)

7:00 PM Where: Camp Margaritaville, Auburndale, FL

Camp Margaritaville, Auburndale, FL What’s Happening: B.Haven brings the party to Camp Margaritaville! Ten people are interested in this nearby Auburndale show—perfect for a tropical music escape.

Saturday, April 12, 2025

🎶 Live Music with The Logans (Lake Wales)

6:00 PM Where: 229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853

229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 What’s Happening: The Logans bring live music to Lake Wales! One person’s confirmed—join them for a cozy Saturday evening just down the road.

🎵 Daniel Pepin live at Haven Coffee Roasters (Winter Haven)

9:00 AM Where: Haven Coffee Roasters, Winter Haven, FL

Haven Coffee Roasters, Winter Haven, FL What’s Happening: Start your day with Daniel Pepin’s morning melodies! One person’s confirmed—perfect for a coffee-and-music combo.

🎶 Rock Bands with Horns (Winter Haven)

11:30 AM Where: 263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880

263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Rock out with a twist—horns included! Three people are confirmed for this midday show—bring your energy to Central Ave!

🎸 Eric Grubb & Bobby Long Live at The Apple Lounge & Grill (Winter Haven)

12:00 PM Where: 2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880

2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Eric Grubb and Bobby Long keep the tunes flowing! One person’s in—join them for a tasty lunch with live music.

🎤 Samantha Lindsey Original Songs – Old Man Franks with Jim and Judy Duo (Winter Haven)

2:00 PM Where: Old Man Frank’s, Winter Haven, FL

Old Man Frank’s, Winter Haven, FL What’s Happening: Samantha Lindsey shares her originals with the Jim and Judy Duo! One person’s confirmed—enjoy this afternoon of local talent.

🎵 Matt Venuti: AmeriCosmos Live (Lake Wales)

3:30 PM Where: 1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853

1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853 What’s Happening: Matt Venuti brings his unique AmeriCosmos sound! Twenty-six people are interested—catch this nearby show for something different.

🎸 Diamond Rio Live in Auburndale, FL (Auburndale)

5:00 PM Where: Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale, FL

Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale, FL What’s Happening: Country stars Diamond Rio hit the stage! A whopping 608 people are interested—head to Auburndale for this big nearby concert.

🎶 TWIZTED ROCK @ DIAMOND RIO CONCERT (Auburndale)

5:00 PM Where: Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale, FL

Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, Auburndale, FL What’s Happening: TWIZTED ROCK joins the Diamond Rio lineup! Forty-seven people are interested—double the music, double the fun in Auburndale!

🎵 Harlequin Live at Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)

7:00 PM Where: 1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880

1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Harlequin rocks Tanners Lakeside! Ten people are interested—get ready for a high-energy evening by the water.

🎶 Out of the Box at the Ghostlight Lounge (Winter Haven)

7:00 PM Where: The GhostLight Lounge, Winter Haven, FL

The GhostLight Lounge, Winter Haven, FL What’s Happening: Out of the Box brings something fresh! Three people are confirmed for this creative music night—check it out!

🎸 Josh Blevins LIVE (Haines City)

7:00 PM Where: 124 Kenny Blvd, Haines City, FL 33844

124 Kenny Blvd, Haines City, FL 33844 What’s Happening: Josh Blevins plays again—this time in Haines City! Two people are confirmed for this nearby evening gig.

🎵 La Musique with the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra (Lakeland)

7:00 PM Where: 111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801

111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr, Lakeland, FL 33801 What’s Happening: Classical vibes with the Lakeland Symphony! Thirty-four people are interested in this orchestral night—elegant and close by.

🎸 FLORIDAZE w/ special guest Driftone live @ Jessie’s (Winter Haven)

8:00 PM Where: 118 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880

118 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: FLORIDAZE and Driftone light up Jessie’s Lounge! Twenty-two people are interested—perfect for a late-night Winter Haven jam.

🎶 Performing at The Brass Tap (Lakeland)

8:00 PM Where: The Brass Tap – Lakeside Village, Lakeland, FL

The Brass Tap – Lakeside Village, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Live music at The Brass Tap! One person’s confirmed—enjoy craft beer and tunes in nearby Lakeland.

🎵 gabrielknowseverything and guests (Lakeland)

8:30 PM Where: 1015 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL

1015 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: gabrielknowseverything and friends take the stage! Ten people are interested—late-night vibes in Lakeland await.

Sunday, April 13, 2025

🎶 Acoustic Dose Live at Tanners Lakeside (Winter Haven)

2:00 PM Where: 1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880

1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Unwind with Acoustic Dose by the lake! One person’s confirmed—perfect for a mellow Sunday afternoon in Winter Haven.

🎵 B.Haven Live at the Twisted Prop (Nearby Area)

2:00 PM Where: The Twisted Prop Bar & Grille

The Twisted Prop Bar & Grille What’s Happening: B.Haven plays The Twisted Prop! Three people are confirmed—enjoy this local Sunday show with a laid-back vibe.

🎶 Sunday Funday w Running Reckless! (Winter Haven)

3:00 PM Where: Caribbean Bay Bar, Winter Haven, FL

Caribbean Bay Bar, Winter Haven, FL What’s Happening: Running Reckless heats up Sunday Funday! Eighty-eight people are interested—join the party at Caribbean Bay for a big finish!

🎸 Cordero Music Battle of the Bands (Lakeland)

5:00 PM Where: Union Hall, Lakeland, FL

Union Hall, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Bands battle it out in Lakeland! One person’s confirmed—head over to cheer on your favorites in this epic showdown.

🎶 Battle of the Bands, Third Annual (Lakeland)

5:00 PM Where: Union Hall, Lakeland, FL

Union Hall, Lakeland, FL What’s Happening: Another Battle of the Bands—third annual edition! Twenty-four people are interested—catch this nearby competition!

🎵 MARIACHI NIGHT (Haines City)

5:00 PM Where: 94 Maxcy Plaza Circle, Haines City, FL

94 Maxcy Plaza Circle, Haines City, FL What’s Happening: Celebrate with Mariachi Night! One person’s confirmed—enjoy authentic mariachi music in nearby Haines City to close out the weekend.

What an incredible weekend of music in Winter Haven and beyond! Whether you’re into rock, country, acoustic, or a good old band battle, there’s something for everyone. Which event are you most excited to catch? Drop a comment below, and I’ll see you out there enjoying the tunes! 🌟🎉