PCSO Working Death Investigation Of Polk County Sheriff Deputy

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation related to the death of 32-year-old Gregory Maynard of Davenport.

Deputies responded to Maynard’s residence in Davenport at approximately 10:08 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2024. When they arrived, they found Maynard in his bedroom with a single gunshot wound to his head. Two others were at the home when the incident occurred, an adult woman and a child. Neither directly witnessed the shooting.

At this early stage of the investigation, evidence documented at the scene along with initial interviews of those at the home indicate that Maynard died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputy Gregory Maynard was a dual-certified deputy sheriff. He was hired as a detention deputy in 2015, and became a deputy sheriff in January 2017. He was most recently assigned to Central District patrol. He was not married and he had no dependents.

“Deputy Maynard’s death is such a tragedy. Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with his family, friends, and coworkers. We are making sure Greg’s coworkers have access to both peer and professional counseling. I encourage anyone who may have feelings of self-harm to reach out for help. Florida operates an outstanding Suicide Prevention Lifeline—call or text 988 or reach out through chat by visiting 988lifeline.org/chat.” — Grady Judd, Sheriff