Stay Safe While Scoring Big Deals: Protect Yourself from Holiday Season Cyber Threats

By Kip Kirchberg:

The two busiest shopping days of the year are fast approaching: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While these days are thrilling for shoppers eager to snag deals, they are equally exciting for cybercriminals.

Black Friday Shopping Frenzy

According to Chain Store Age, the highest percentage of credit card fraud occurs in November. Criminals exploit these busy shopping days to make purchases using stolen credit cards.

Black Friday holds the record for the most in-person fraudulent credit card purchases. Store associates are often overwhelmed with the influx of shoppers and may not verify credit card information thoroughly, allowing criminals to slip through undetected.

Online Credit Card Fraud

Protect Yourself:

Avoid using debit cards for store or online purchases. Debit cards expose your bank account to risk, as cybercriminals can instantly access your cash. If your debit card is compromised, recovering lost funds can be a lengthy and difficult process.

Cyber Monday is another prime time for cybercriminals. They often send phishing emails that appear to be from legitimate retailers. These emails may contain logos, links, and ads that look authentic.

Cyber Monday

Avoid Phishing Scams:

Do not click on links in emails. Instead, open a new web browser and manually type in the retailer’s website to make purchases. This ensures you’re dealing with the actual retailer and not a cybercriminal.

This information aims to help you prepare for a safe holiday shopping season. Stay vigilant and enjoy the festivities. Happy shopping!

About the Author

Kip Kirchberg

Kip Kirchberg is a world class cybersecurity expert with a deep passion for protecting individuals and organizations from Cyber Security threats. As the Founding Partner of Daily Ridge, he has championed the importance of cyber safety in the digital age. Kip’s extensive experience in the field of cybersecurity enables him to provide invaluable insights and practical advice to help readers navigate the complex landscape of online security. Through his articles, Kip aims to educate and empower his audience, ensuring they are well-equipped to safeguard their digital presence. His commitment to cybersecurity and his community has made him a trusted authority in the field.

Linked In Profile