Polk County Sheriff’s Office & Polk County Fire Rescue Headed To Taylor County For Disaster Relief

PCSO Press Release

The Polk County Emergency Self-Contained Rescue Team, comprise of approximately 45 members from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue, left Bartow this morning around 6:45 a.m. heading to Perry, FL, in Taylor County, to assist the law enforcement and first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. We are entirely self-contained, with mobile command centers, food and drink, mobile kitchen, mobile showers, mobile bunks, generators, water tanks, and fuel trucks, along with our swamp buggy, airboat, surface drive boat, and ATVs.



We will be able to not only help answer calls for service if needed, we will be able to rescue any citizens, clear debris from roads and residences, and do whatever we can for the hurricane victims to they can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.