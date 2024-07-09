This Marine Vet Turned Attorney is Running For Florida House of Representatives

by James Coulter

amilee stuckey

She protected the freedoms of her fellow Americans as a Marine. She protected their rights as an attorney. Now she wants to serve their political interests by running to be their representative.

Amilee Stuckey is campaigning for Florida House of Representatives District 48. The primaries is on Tues., Aug. 20. She is currently running against six other candidates, five Republicans and one Democrat.

Amilee Stuckey has lived in Polk County since 2009. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps before starting her career as a lawyer. She currently runs a practice in Lake Wales, and she recently moved into a new office space on Central Avenue in Downtown Winter Haven.

As someone who has fought for the freedoms of her fellow Americans as a Marine vet and protected their rights as an attorney, Stuckey has spent her life upholding the values of the US Constitution. She hopes to continue doing so as a State Representative.

“As an attorney, I have noticed some glitches in the law that need to be fixed,” she said. “I always felt I had a calling on my life to serve others. I have served my country, my community, and [this campaign] is another step in my service to my fellow man.”

Previously, she had served as the Polk County Chair of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Campaign and as the Florida State Committee Woman. Having developed relationships with several lawmakers through her position, combined with her education and experience, makes her the most qualified candidate.

Stuckey felt a calling to become an elected representative. She prayed that if this was the Lord’s will to run, that a district be created in which she would be able to serve the people she cares most about. When such a district was created after reappointment, she knew the time to run was now.

“I noticed there is still more that can be done that cannot be done as a state committee woman, so the next natural step was to run for this office,” she said. “So, it was time for me to run.”

As a Christian conservative, Stuckey stands by the “America First” principles shared by other notable Republican politicians like President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Specifically, she stands by the governor’s policies against illegal immigration and keeping Florida free.

“Right now there are thousands pouring across the Southern border and a lot of them end up in Florida. This is dangerous,” she said. “So, that is my top priority: to continue working with the governor on the work that he is doing to keep illegal immigrants out of Florida.”

Another top priority will be insurance. Currently, she sees Florida in a crisis where home insurance remains unaffordable and inaccessible. She hopes to work with lawmakers to enact

policies to benefit local homeowners and business owners to help alleviate their financial burdens.

“I have built a successful business here in Lake Wales, and not all of the candidates have been able to do that,” she said. “The combination of experience that I have sets me apart from everyone else. I have experienced living in many places. So, I have seen how things are done in other places. It is the breadth of my life experience that puts me above everyone else.”

In closing, she said: “I humbly ask for your vote on August 20th. I will be your conservative voice in Tallahassee who is unafraid to stand for you.”