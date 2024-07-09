Pinellas County Man Learns The Hard Way Not To Come To Polk County In Stolen Truck

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Big mess on State Road 60 near Bonnie Mine Road, east of Mulberry this afternoon (July 9).

PCSO deputies spotted a stolen dark gray Dodge Ram pickup near Lake Wales at around noon. The truck had been reported stolen out of St Pete earlier this morning during an armed car-jacking.

The driver of the truck saw the deputy behind him and sped away.

At 12:11pm, the driver lost control of the truck when he tried passing a vehicle by going through the median. The truck crashed.

The female in the truck surrendered.

The driver remained in the truck, armed, and refused to come out.

K9 Odin was released and apprehended the suspect. The firearm was recovered.

No deputies or members of the public were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The driver was identified as 35-year old Cory Stowers of Pinellas Park. He has eight prior felony convictions. (His Dept of Corrections mugshot is included)