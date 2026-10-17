Haines City Police Officer Arrested For DUI, Reckless Driving In Orlando

By Carl Fish

A Haines City Police Department officer was arrested in Orange County Friday on DUI and reckless driving charges, according to Orange County Corrections records.

Joseph Jabar Everett, 29, of Davenport, was booked into the Orange County jail on October 17, 2026, following an arrest by the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County booking records list two charges against Everett: DUI – Driving Under the Influence (BAL .20 or greater) and reckless driving.

The records show a $1,000 bond on the DUI charge and a $500 bond on the reckless driving charge.

Everett is employed as an officer with the Haines City Police Department.

The Daily Ridge has inquired as to whether he was driving a personal vehicle or a Haines City Police Department vehicle.

Previous DUI Arrest While With PCSO

Friday’s arrest is not Everett’s first DUI arrest while working in law enforcement.

Everett previously served as a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On June 22, 2024, PCSO arrested Everett after a supervisor reported smelling alcohol on his breath when Everett reported for duty.

At the time, PCSO said Everett admitted consuming approximately three coffee mugs of whiskey the previous night and exhibited numerous signs of impairment during field sobriety exercises. Everett cooperated with the investigation and resigned from PCSO upon his arrest.

However, Everett was not convicted in that case.

Court records subsequently showed that prosecutors did not pursue the 2024 DUI charge. The charge was dropped in 2025, and Everett received no conviction in connection with that arrest.

Everett later joined the Haines City Police Department.

The Daily Ridge will update this story as additional information becomes available.