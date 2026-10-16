Bigger Field, Bigger Opportunity: All Saints Returns to 11-Man Football 

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When it comes to football, a few things captivate a community quite like the game itself. For All Saints Academy, however, the traditional 11-man game had been missing for several years. That has recently changed. For the first time in several years, All Saints football is entering a new chapter. After spending the past few seasons playing a different style of football, the program is returning to 11-man football, bringing a new challenge and a new opportunity for the Saints.

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The transition back to the traditional game comes with plenty of adjustments, from the number of players on the field to the way the game is played. However, it also gives All Saints an opportunity to build something special moving forward. I recently had the opportunity to speak with All Saints head football coach Jason Smith about the transition, what the process has been like for the players and coaching staff, and what he believes this next chapter could mean for the program.

With that being said, this is more than just a change in the number of players on the field. For All Saints, it is the beginning of a new era of football. In order to understand how All-Saints got back to 11-man football back we must first understand why they took it away in the first place. The primary reason why All Saints moved away from 11-man football and turned to 8-man football was because they struggled to effectively field a large enough roster to be able to compete effectively. All Saints competed in 11-man football until 2020 before returning for one more season in 2023.

During that season, the program had just 18 players available, making it difficult to maintain the depth needed to compete throughout a full season. During the school’s time doing 8-man football they were able to be competitive as they were able to go 9-2 and win the Sunshine State Athletic Association’s 8-man state championship in 2025. That championship helped set the stage for the program’s next step.

For the 2026 season, head coach Jason Smith and the school decided to return to 11-man football and join the Florida High School Athletic Association’s independent division, bringing the Saints back to the traditional game. When I asked coach Smith about the excitement from the fans this season at home games and their return to 11-man football this is what he had to say. “Probably the best crowd we’ve had in the eight years I’ve been here, they were hungry for 11-man football again, love 8-man it was fun, but it just doesn’t get the juices flowing especially here in Polk County like 11-man football does.” Before 11-man football could get started again for the 2026 season there was a process in order for them to get back and playing it again. When asked about what that process looked like, this is what coach Smith had to say.

“There is a saying that I’ve sort of relied on the old Chinese proverb the best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago the second-best time is now.” Coach Smith went on to explain how they were in the second-best time as All-saints came off a championship during the 2025 season and how that season propelled them into where they are now by becoming a member of the FHSAA once again and joining the new independent series. Since returning to 11-man football, excitement has once again filled the stands at All Saints, and students across campus are embracing the return of the traditional game.

For a program that spent several seasons playing 8-man football, the atmosphere surrounding the team’s return has been a welcome change. When discussing the anticipation among students leading up to the team’s first game, coach Smith reflected on the excitement surrounding the program and what that opening night meant to the school. “I have been here since 2017 as the assistant then just last year got to take over as the head coach it’s been a long time since there’s been so much excitement on campus and that first night on August 14th for our first home game was an electric atmosphere as we played a public school for the first time in 18 years and even though the score board didn’t go our way the crowd was ecstatic to be here.”

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The transition has not been without its obstacles. Returning to 11-man football requires patience, commitment and a willingness to grow together as a team. With that in mind, I asked coach Smith what message he has been emphasizing to his players throughout the process. This is what he had to say, “Hey guys let’s build this one block at a time, and I am a Christian were a school of faith so we talked about Nehemiah he built the wall brick by brick so that’s really been our theme.” That message has become a foundation for the program.

Smith explained that the school has also brought in Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) to speak with the team, reinforcing the importance of faith, teamwork and perseverance as well as him explaining to his team that since there building this program brick by brick everyone has a role in the process and even though the process won’t be pretty at times everyone will have a role towards building a better future for the program. Rather than focusing solely on immediate results, the Saints are working to establish a foundation that can lead to sustained success in the years ahead. As Smith continues to lead All Saints through this transition, his experience as a coach has helped shape the way he approaches the challenges ahead.

Like any coach, he has learned valuable lessons throughout his career, including the importance of seeking guidance from others and surrounding himself with people who can help him improve. When asked what he wished he had learned earlier in his coaching career, coach Smith emphasized the value of mentorship and continuing to learn from those who have more experience. “I think really just to seek out a mentor and wisdom to really focus on ok who does this at a level I want to do it whether its local or national, so I really try to focus on coaches clinics finding guys who are better than me and bringing guys on staff where I don’t have to be the smartest guy in the room.” During the end of our time together I asked coach Smith if he had a message to the student body or fan base, and this is what he had to say. “Just continue to keep giving us the support grow with us as a program, believe in us, believe in the boys, believe in the process, and as I said it doesn’t come overnight but these boys are working every day, this coaching staff is working every day for us to get better and we want to go out represent All-Saints Academy well.

As All Saints continues to navigate its return to 11-man football, the Saints are focused on improving each week and building a stronger foundation for the future. Currently sitting at 3-4, the team understands there is still work to be done, but the focus remains on learning from each game, growing together and continuing to develop as a program.