Polk County Temporarily Suspends Countywide Burn Ban

Bartow, Fla. (April 9, 2026) — Polk County is temporarily suspending the countywide burn ban, which went into effect on Nov. 25, 2025. The burn ban suspension will last until 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2026.

“The recent heavy rains have finally brought Polk County the much-needed relief from prolonged drought conditions,” said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “Unfortunately, the current long range weather forecast is not favorable for a complete repeal but does allow for a temporary suspension.”

As a result of the recent rainfall, Polk County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) average is 360 with 97% of the county under 500 as of April 8.

The KBDI is a continuous reference scale, ranging from 0 to 800. It assesses the soil’s moisture content from no moisture deficiency (0) to maximum drought conditions (800).

“The community’s adherence to the abnormally long burn ban is admirable and I thank you for helping us keep your family, friends, neighbors and our public safety professionals safe,” said Chief Smith. “Enjoy your campfires, bonfires and other legal fires but remember to burn responsibility with a water source nearby.”

Despite the suspension of the burn ban — if you see a potentially dangerous burn — report it to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at (863) 298-6200 or call 9-1-1 if life or property is in immediate danger.