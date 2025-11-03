Culpepper Cardiac Foundation Places 78th AED at CrossFit Waterside Chain of Lakes

By Kip Kirchberg:

October 28, 2025

Culpepper Cardiac Foundation has reached a significant milestone with the placement of its 78th Automated External Defibrillator (AED), installed at Chain of Lakes CrossFit in downtown Winter Haven. The installation was made possible through an innovative partnership with Tanners Lakeside, whose “Bingo For A Cause” program has now funded the placement of six AEDs throughout the community.

The AED placement at Chain of Lakes CrossFit represents a strategic “Pay It Forward” decision by Tanners Lakeside to address a critical need in the fitness community. The gym, which serves approximately 100 members, operates in an environment where high-intensity workouts can increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, making immediate access to defibrillation equipment crucial for member and staff safety.

Community Support Through Weekly Bingo Nights Tanners Bingo for a cause

Tanners Lakeside hosts “Bingo For A Cause” every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., offering a family-friendly evening where attendees enjoy games, food specials, and the knowledge that they’re supporting lifesaving equipment. During the final game of each night, proceeds are split between the winner and Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation. The program welcomes families of all ages and includes special dining options, including free kids’ meals with an adult dinner purchase.

“This is a win-win night for everyone,” said Allison Rollins, Manager at Tanners Lakeside with eight years of experience. “We feel it is important to have a number of AEDs at various locations around town. You never know who may need one.”

Kami Rickert, Assistant Manager at Tanners Lakeside with four years of tenure, emphasized the strategic nature of the placement: “Fitness centers are a great place for emergency equipment.”

Why Chain of Lakes CrossFit?

Chain of Lakes CrossFit operates a unique gym environment where athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts train at various intensity levels. The gym’s diverse membership and the physically demanding nature of CrossFit training made it an ideal location for AED placement. Having an AED on-site allows gym staff to provide a life-saving shock within the first few minutes of a cardiac emergency, which can significantly boost a victim’s chance of survival.

Comprehensive Demonstration and Training Eric Shimkus

The AED installation included a comprehensive demonstration and training program led by Eric Shimkus, a paramedic with over 24 years of experience at the Winter Haven Fire Department who volunteers his time for this critical work. Beyond AED and CPR instruction, the presentation incorporated additional life-saving tools: a choking device and Narcan for overdose response, emphasizing the foundation’s holistic approach to community emergency preparedness.

The demonstration also included information about vehicle fire extinguishers, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to multiple aspects of life safety. This addition honors Jolynn, a young girl whose life was lost to a car fire in November of the previous year. Through the “For The Love Of JoLynn” initiative, Culpepper Cardiac Foundation continues to support Jolynn’s mother, Logan Deines, while expanding community awareness about fire safety.

The Personal Mission Behind the Foundation

Culpepper Cardiac Foundation was established by Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke in honor of Michael Culpepper, her late fiancé, who passed away from heart failure in July 2020. What began as a personal healing journey has evolved into a comprehensive community initiative.

Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke

“I started the Foundation to help in my healing process as I wanted to try to help save others as I couldn’t save him,” Melanie explained. The foundation now places at least two AEDs per month throughout the community and awards three scholarships annually—one each to students pursuing careers in fire services, medical fields, and emergency medical services, supporting the first responders who are the backbone of emergency care.

Mission and Vision

The Culpepper Cardiac Foundation operates under a clear mission: “In Honor of Culpepper! With community support we hope to place a defibrillator on every city block. We may be the closest First Responder. It could be Your Family, Your Friend or even ‘YOU’ you’re saving as ‘SAVING LIVES MATTERS.'”

The foundation generates resources through sponsorships, donations, and community events. With each AED placed and each life potentially saved, the foundation’s commitment to its mission becomes more meaningful.

Recognition and Support

Culpepper expressed deep gratitude to the many partners making this work possible, particularly acknowledging her husband Brian Beilke for his unwavering support, paramedic Eric Shimkus for his volunteer expertise, and Daily Ridge for its role as media sponsor.

Brian Mel Eric

The foundation also recognized key partners including Rescue 7 Inc., CoroMed, and AED.US for their collaboration in expanding access to life-saving equipment throughout the community.

Mark Your Calendar: Annual “Saving Lives Matters” Event

The foundation announces its annual yearly event on November 15th at Tanners Lakeside, dedicated to raising funds for additional AED placements throughout the community. The foundation seeks sponsors, donations, raffle items, gift baskets, and live auction items to support this critical mission.

Those interested in sponsoring, donating, or contributing items can contact Melanie Brown Culpepper at (863) 662-2694 or call Melanie’s Cutting Edge salon at (863) 299-6537.

Getting Involved

Community members can learn more about AED locations and the foundation’s mission by visiting Culpepperaed.com. Whether through weekly Bingo For A Cause participation at Tanners Lakeside, attending community events, or making direct contributions, there are numerous ways to support the mission of placing life-saving equipment throughout the county.

About Culpepper Cardiac Foundation

Culpepper Cardiac Foundation is dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac death through strategic AED placement, emergency response training, and community education. Founded in honor of Michael Culpepper, the foundation operates on the principle that every community member could be a first responder when equipped with the right tools and knowledge. With community support, the foundation continues to expand access to life-saving equipment while supporting the first responders who protect our communities. For more information, visit Culpepperaed.com.