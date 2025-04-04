🎉 Exciting Events Happening This Weekend in Central Florida! 🌴

Hey there, event lovers! The first weekend of April is shaping up to be a blast in Central Florida, with everything from blueberry picking to live music, rodeos, and even a Thai festival. Whether you’re in Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Auburndale, or nearby, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from April 4–6, 2025. Let’s dive into the fun—grab your calendar and get ready to make some plans! 🎶✨

Friday, April 4, 2025

🍇 Polkdale Blueberry Farm U-Pick

When: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Where: Polkdale Blueberry Farm, North Auburndale 2 miles from I-4.

Polkdale Blueberry Farm, North Auburndale 2 miles from I-4. What’s Happening: Kick off your weekend with some fresh air and blueberry picking! Perfect for a family outing or a sweet date.

Kick off your weekend with some fresh air and blueberry picking! Perfect for a family outing or a sweet date. Event Link: Event Link

🍹 Winter Haven Delights: Food, Drink, and Sunset Cruise

When: 3:00 PM (two identical events)

3:00 PM (two identical events) Where: 220 Ave A SW, Winter Haven, FL 33881

220 Ave A SW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 What’s Happening: Treat yourself to tasty eats, refreshing drinks, and a stunning sunset cruise. One listing has 1 interested and 1 going, while the other’s got 3 interested and 1 confirmed. Double the fun, double the vibes!

Treat yourself to tasty eats, refreshing drinks, and a stunning sunset cruise. One listing has 1 interested and 1 going, while the other’s got 3 interested and 1 confirmed. Double the fun, double the vibes! Event Link: Event 1 | Event 2

🎉 First Friday Winter Haven

When: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Where: Downtown Winter Haven Historic District

Downtown Winter Haven Historic District What’s Happening: A community favorite! With 240 interested and 19 confirmed, this event promises a lively evening of fun downtown. Don’t miss out!

A community favorite! With 240 interested and 19 confirmed, this event promises a lively evening of fun downtown. Don’t miss out! Event Link: Event Link

🎸 Catch the Wave with The Beach Buoys!

When: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Where: Ramon Theater

Ramon Theater What’s Happening: Get ready to groove with The Beach Buoys—53 people are interested, and 8 are set to attend this awesome live show.

Get ready to groove with The Beach Buoys—53 people are interested, and 8 are set to attend this awesome live show. Event Link: Event Link

🎤 Daniel Pepin Live at The Union Taproom

When: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Where: Union Taproom

Union Taproom What’s Happening: Enjoy an intimate live music night with Daniel Pepin. It’s got 1 interested and 1 going so far—be one of the first to RSVP!

Enjoy an intimate live music night with Daniel Pepin. It’s got 1 interested and 1 going so far—be one of the first to RSVP! Event Link: Event Link

💃 First Friday: 80’s Dance Party

When: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Where: 263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880

263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Break out your neon and dance the night away! Shelly’s already interested—join her for some retro fun.

Break out your neon and dance the night away! Shelly’s already interested—join her for some retro fun. Event Link: Event Link

🎸 TWIZTED ROCKS FOR AUTISM SHOW

When: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Where: Tanners Lakeside

Tanners Lakeside What’s Happening: Rock out for a great cause! Joey’s confirmed to go, and this event supports autism awareness with some serious tunes.

Rock out for a great cause! Joey’s confirmed to go, and this event supports autism awareness with some serious tunes. Event Link: Event Link

🎵 Rockin’ On The Chain at Tanners Lakeside

Rockin on the Chain 2025

When: April 4–6 (starts Friday)

April 4–6 (starts Friday) Where: 1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880

1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: A full weekend of music and good vibes! Melanie, Joey, and 2 friends are already in—don’t miss this multi-day party.

A full weekend of music and good vibes! Melanie, Joey, and 2 friends are already in—don’t miss this multi-day party. Event Link: Event Link

Saturday, April 5, 2025

🏃 Carillon Classic 5k presented by AdventHealth

Bok Run

When: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Where: 1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853

1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853 What’s Happening: Start your Saturday with a run! This 5k has 65 interested and 15 confirmed runners—lace up and join the crew.

Start your Saturday with a run! This 5k has 65 interested and 15 confirmed runners—lace up and join the crew. Event Link: Event Link

🔫 NORTH RIDGE FCA CLAY SHOOT

When: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Where: Tenoroc Shooting Range

Tenoroc Shooting Range What’s Happening: Test your aim at this clay shooting event. With 10 interested and 3 going, it’s a great way to kick off the day.

Test your aim at this clay shooting event. With 10 interested and 3 going, it’s a great way to kick off the day. Event Link: Event Link

🛍️ Freedom Station Park Market

When: 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Where: 118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL

118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL What’s Happening: Shop local goodies at this market—13 are interested, and 4 are confirmed to attend.

Shop local goodies at this market—13 are interested, and 4 are confirmed to attend. Event Link: Event Link

🐰 Auburndale’s Easter Egg Hunt Market

When: 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Where: 1 Bobby Green Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823

1 Bobby Green Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823 What’s Happening: A market with an Easter egg hunt twist! Sherry’s interested—bring the kids for some holiday fun.

A market with an Easter egg hunt twist! Sherry’s interested—bring the kids for some holiday fun. Event Link: Event Link

🎤 Saturday LIVE Entertainment with Sean O’Connell

When: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Where: 118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL

118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL What’s Happening: Enjoy live tunes with Sean O’Connell—3 interested and 1 going so far.

Enjoy live tunes with Sean O’Connell—3 interested and 1 going so far. Event Link: Event Link

🍖 Spring Fling & BBQ

When: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Where: 180 S Central Ave, Bartow, FL 33830

180 S Central Ave, Bartow, FL 33830 What’s Happening: A huge BBQ bash with 2.3K interested and 127 confirmed! This one’s a can’t-miss.

A huge BBQ bash with 2.3K interested and 127 confirmed! This one’s a can’t-miss. Event Link: Event Link

🥚 Annual Egg-Venture Hunt

When: 10:30 AM

10:30 AM Where: 1st Saturday Downtown Auburndale Market

1st Saturday Downtown Auburndale Market What’s Happening: Another egg hunt for the kiddos—Sherry’s interested in this festive outing.

Another egg hunt for the kiddos—Sherry’s interested in this festive outing. Event Link: Event Link

🎸 Korey Ketchum Live at The Apple Lounge & Grill

When: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Where: 2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880

2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880 What’s Happening: Midday music vibes with Korey Ketchum—perfect for a laid-back lunch.

Midday music vibes with Korey Ketchum—perfect for a laid-back lunch. Event Link: Event Link

🎪 Free Circus Show

When: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Where: 1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823

1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823 What’s Happening: Who doesn’t love a free circus? 6 are interested, and 1’s confirmed—bring the family!

Who doesn’t love a free circus? 6 are interested, and 1’s confirmed—bring the family! Event Link: Event Link

💙 AFAA Light It Up Blue 2025

When: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Where: Camp Mack Lodge, Marina & RV Resort

Camp Mack Lodge, Marina & RV Resort What’s Happening: Shine a light for autism awareness—Regina’s interested in this meaningful event.

Shine a light for autism awareness—Regina’s interested in this meaningful event. Event Link: Event Link

📚 Book Signing at Front Page Brewing Co.

When: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Where: Front Page Brewing Co.

Front Page Brewing Co. What’s Happening: Meet an author and sip some brews—17 interested and 4 going.

Meet an author and sip some brews—17 interested and 4 going. Event Link: Event Link

🍺 Pop-Up at Grove Roots Brewing Co.

When: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co.

Grove Roots Brewing Co. What’s Happening: A pop-up event with 7 interested and 1 confirmed—perfect for beer lovers.

A pop-up event with 7 interested and 1 confirmed—perfect for beer lovers. Event Link: Event Link

🎶 Ridge Country @ Rockin’ on the Chain

When: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Where: Tanners Lakeside

Tanners Lakeside What’s Happening: More music from the weekend-long fest—Joey and John are confirmed!

More music from the weekend-long fest—Joey and John are confirmed! Event Link: Event Link

🎤 Karaoke Night!

When: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Where: 229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853

229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853 What’s Happening: Sing your heart out—7 interested and 1 going so far.

Sing your heart out—7 interested and 1 going so far. Event Link: Event Link

🐴 Westgate River Ranch Saturday Night Rodeo

When: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Where: 3200 River Ranch Boulevard, River Ranch, FL 33867

3200 River Ranch Boulevard, River Ranch, FL 33867 What’s Happening: Saddle up for a rodeo night—Amanda N Hollis and Leslie are interested.

Saddle up for a rodeo night—Amanda N Hollis and Leslie are interested. Event Link: Event Link

🎸 The Bay is Getting TWIZTED

When: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Where: Carribbean Bay Bar

Carribbean Bay Bar What’s Happening: A rocking night with 24 interested and 4 confirmed—get TWIZTED!

A rocking night with 24 interested and 4 confirmed—get TWIZTED! Event Link: Event Link

🌸 Bloom at BSP

When: April 5–6 (starts Saturday)

April 5–6 (starts Saturday) Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815

400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815 What’s Happening: A weekend-long celebration—Susan and Leslie are interested.

A weekend-long celebration—Susan and Leslie are interested. Event Link: Event Link

Sunday, April 6, 2025

🇹🇭 Songkran Thai Festival + Thai Food Market @ Grove Roots Brewing

When: 12:00 AM (midnight start)

12:00 AM (midnight start) Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co.

Grove Roots Brewing Co. What’s Happening: Celebrate Thai culture with food and festivities—285 interested and 21 going!

Celebrate Thai culture with food and festivities—285 interested and 21 going! Event Link: Event Link

🎪 Free Circus Show

When: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Where: 1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823

1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823 What’s Happening: Another free circus show—1 interested and 1 confirmed so far.

Another free circus show—1 interested and 1 confirmed so far. Event Link: Event Link

🎵 Quittin’ Time Full Band at Winter Haven Moose

When: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM Where: Winter Haven Moose Lodge 1023 & Chapter 1152

Winter Haven Moose Lodge 1023 & Chapter 1152 What’s Happening: Live music for members and guests—5 interested and 2 going.

Live music for members and guests—5 interested and 2 going. Event Link: Event Link

🌮 Moms’ Night Out

When: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Where: SanDiegos Mexican-Grill

SanDiegos Mexican-Grill What’s Happening: Moms, this one’s for you! 20 are interested, and 4 are confirmed for a fun night out.

Moms, this one’s for you! 20 are interested, and 4 are confirmed for a fun night out. Event Link: Event Link

Bonus: Mark Your Calendar!

🎤 Kai7en~Unplugged Debut at Union Taproom

Kai7en

When: Friday, April 18, 2025, 7:00 PM

Friday, April 18, 2025, 7:00 PM Where: Union Taproom

Union Taproom What’s Happening: A debut performance to look forward to—5 interested and 2 going so far.

A debut performance to look forward to—5 interested and 2 going so far. Event Link: Event Link

What a weekend lineup! Whether you’re into music, food, outdoor fun, or family-friendly activities, Central Florida’s got you covered. Which event are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments, and I’ll see you out there enjoying the fun! 🌟🎉