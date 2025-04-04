🎉 Exciting Events Happening This Weekend in Central Florida! 🌴

Hey there, event lovers! The first weekend of April is shaping up to be a blast in Central Florida, with everything from blueberry picking to live music, rodeos, and even a Thai festival. Whether you’re in Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Auburndale, or nearby, there’s something for everyone to enjoy from April 4–6, 2025. Let’s dive into the fun—grab your calendar and get ready to make some plans! 🎶✨
Friday, April 4, 2025
🍇 Polkdale Blueberry Farm U-Pick
- When: 11:00 AM
- Where: Polkdale Blueberry Farm, North Auburndale 2 miles from I-4.
- What’s Happening: Kick off your weekend with some fresh air and blueberry picking! Perfect for a family outing or a sweet date.
- Event Link: Event Link
🍹 Winter Haven Delights: Food, Drink, and Sunset Cruise
- When: 3:00 PM (two identical events)
- Where: 220 Ave A SW, Winter Haven, FL 33881
- What’s Happening: Treat yourself to tasty eats, refreshing drinks, and a stunning sunset cruise. One listing has 1 interested and 1 going, while the other’s got 3 interested and 1 confirmed. Double the fun, double the vibes!
- Event Link: Event 1 | Event 2
🎉 First Friday Winter Haven
- When: 5:00 PM
- Where: Downtown Winter Haven Historic District
- What’s Happening: A community favorite! With 240 interested and 19 confirmed, this event promises a lively evening of fun downtown. Don’t miss out!
- Event Link: Event Link
🎸 Catch the Wave with The Beach Buoys!
- When: 7:00 PM
- Where: Ramon Theater
- What’s Happening: Get ready to groove with The Beach Buoys—53 people are interested, and 8 are set to attend this awesome live show.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎤 Daniel Pepin Live at The Union Taproom
- When: 7:00 PM
- Where: Union Taproom
- What’s Happening: Enjoy an intimate live music night with Daniel Pepin. It’s got 1 interested and 1 going so far—be one of the first to RSVP!
- Event Link: Event Link
💃 First Friday: 80’s Dance Party
- When: 8:00 PM
- Where: 263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880
- What’s Happening: Break out your neon and dance the night away! Shelly’s already interested—join her for some retro fun.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎸 TWIZTED ROCKS FOR AUTISM SHOW
- When: 8:30 PM
- Where: Tanners Lakeside
- What’s Happening: Rock out for a great cause! Joey’s confirmed to go, and this event supports autism awareness with some serious tunes.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎵 Rockin’ On The Chain at Tanners Lakeside
- When: April 4–6 (starts Friday)
- Where: 1006 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880
- What’s Happening: A full weekend of music and good vibes! Melanie, Joey, and 2 friends are already in—don’t miss this multi-day party.
- Event Link: Event Link
Saturday, April 5, 2025
🏃 Carillon Classic 5k presented by AdventHealth
- When: 7:00 AM
- Where: 1151 Tower Blvd, Lake Wales, FL 33853
- What’s Happening: Start your Saturday with a run! This 5k has 65 interested and 15 confirmed runners—lace up and join the crew.
- Event Link: Event Link
🔫 NORTH RIDGE FCA CLAY SHOOT
- When: 7:00 AM
- Where: Tenoroc Shooting Range
- What’s Happening: Test your aim at this clay shooting event. With 10 interested and 3 going, it’s a great way to kick off the day.
- Event Link: Event Link
🛍️ Freedom Station Park Market
- When: 9:00 AM
- Where: 118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL
- What’s Happening: Shop local goodies at this market—13 are interested, and 4 are confirmed to attend.
- Event Link: Event Link
🐰 Auburndale’s Easter Egg Hunt Market
- When: 9:00 AM
- Where: 1 Bobby Green Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823
- What’s Happening: A market with an Easter egg hunt twist! Sherry’s interested—bring the kids for some holiday fun.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎤 Saturday LIVE Entertainment with Sean O’Connell
- When: 10:00 AM
- Where: 118 E Wall St, Frostproof, FL
- What’s Happening: Enjoy live tunes with Sean O’Connell—3 interested and 1 going so far.
- Event Link: Event Link
🍖 Spring Fling & BBQ
- When: 10:00 AM
- Where: 180 S Central Ave, Bartow, FL 33830
- What’s Happening: A huge BBQ bash with 2.3K interested and 127 confirmed! This one’s a can’t-miss.
- Event Link: Event Link
🥚 Annual Egg-Venture Hunt
- When: 10:30 AM
- Where: 1st Saturday Downtown Auburndale Market
- What’s Happening: Another egg hunt for the kiddos—Sherry’s interested in this festive outing.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎸 Korey Ketchum Live at The Apple Lounge & Grill
- When: 12:00 PM
- Where: 2803 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880
- What’s Happening: Midday music vibes with Korey Ketchum—perfect for a laid-back lunch.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎪 Free Circus Show
- When: 1:00 PM
- Where: 1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823
- What’s Happening: Who doesn’t love a free circus? 6 are interested, and 1’s confirmed—bring the family!
- Event Link: Event Link
💙 AFAA Light It Up Blue 2025
- When: 2:00 PM
- Where: Camp Mack Lodge, Marina & RV Resort
- What’s Happening: Shine a light for autism awareness—Regina’s interested in this meaningful event.
- Event Link: Event Link
📚 Book Signing at Front Page Brewing Co.
- When: 4:00 PM
- Where: Front Page Brewing Co.
- What’s Happening: Meet an author and sip some brews—17 interested and 4 going.
- Event Link: Event Link
🍺 Pop-Up at Grove Roots Brewing Co.
- When: 5:00 PM
- Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co.
- What’s Happening: A pop-up event with 7 interested and 1 confirmed—perfect for beer lovers.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎶 Ridge Country @ Rockin’ on the Chain
- When: 5:00 PM
- Where: Tanners Lakeside
- What’s Happening: More music from the weekend-long fest—Joey and John are confirmed!
- Event Link: Event Link
🎤 Karaoke Night!
- When: 6:00 PM
- Where: 229 E Stuart Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853
- What’s Happening: Sing your heart out—7 interested and 1 going so far.
- Event Link: Event Link
🐴 Westgate River Ranch Saturday Night Rodeo
- When: 7:30 PM
- Where: 3200 River Ranch Boulevard, River Ranch, FL 33867
- What’s Happening: Saddle up for a rodeo night—Amanda N Hollis and Leslie are interested.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎸 The Bay is Getting TWIZTED
- When: 8:00 PM
- Where: Carribbean Bay Bar
- What’s Happening: A rocking night with 24 interested and 4 confirmed—get TWIZTED!
- Event Link: Event Link
🌸 Bloom at BSP
- When: April 5–6 (starts Saturday)
- Where: 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33815
- What’s Happening: A weekend-long celebration—Susan and Leslie are interested.
- Event Link: Event Link
Sunday, April 6, 2025
🇹🇭 Songkran Thai Festival + Thai Food Market @ Grove Roots Brewing
- When: 12:00 AM (midnight start)
- Where: Grove Roots Brewing Co.
- What’s Happening: Celebrate Thai culture with food and festivities—285 interested and 21 going!
- Event Link: Event Link
🎪 Free Circus Show
- When: 12:00 PM
- Where: 1052 U.S. 92, Auburndale, FL 33823
- What’s Happening: Another free circus show—1 interested and 1 confirmed so far.
- Event Link: Event Link
🎵 Quittin’ Time Full Band at Winter Haven Moose
- When: 1:30 PM
- Where: Winter Haven Moose Lodge 1023 & Chapter 1152
- What’s Happening: Live music for members and guests—5 interested and 2 going.
- Event Link: Event Link
🌮 Moms’ Night Out
- When: 6:00 PM
- Where: SanDiegos Mexican-Grill
- What’s Happening: Moms, this one’s for you! 20 are interested, and 4 are confirmed for a fun night out.
- Event Link: Event Link
Bonus: Mark Your Calendar!
🎤 Kai7en~Unplugged Debut at Union Taproom
- When: Friday, April 18, 2025, 7:00 PM
- Where: Union Taproom
- What’s Happening: A debut performance to look forward to—5 interested and 2 going so far.
- Event Link: Event Link
What a weekend lineup! Whether you’re into music, food, outdoor fun, or family-friendly activities, Central Florida’s got you covered. Which event are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments, and I’ll see you out there enjoying the fun! 🌟🎉