JC Reviews: Wicked is a Wickedly Good Musical of a Movie

Wicked Poster

by James Coulter

Nearly 20 years ago, someone asked the bold question, “What if the Wizard of Oz was told from the Wicked Witch’s side of the story?” That answer was Wicked, one of the most successful Broadway musicals in the 21st Century.

The influence of this musical has proven immensely immeasurable. To date, it is the longest-running show on Broadway. It served as a springboard for Idina Menzel’s career, leading her to other big roles in other big musicals like Frozen. And, undoubtedly, it served as inspiration for retelling other stories from the villain’s perspective.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the musical has been brought from the big stages of Broadway to the big screens of movie theaters. But does this film adaptation do the musical justice? With this first part of a two-part film series defy gravity? Or will no one mourn Wicked’s melting away into obscurity?

Wicked, true to its name, tells the back story of the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. She started life as Elphaba, a young girl who was bullied and ostracized for her unnatural green skin. She attends Shiz University with the hopes of harnessing her magic and the dream of one day meeting the Wizard of Oz, hoping he can rid her of her green skin so others can like her.

However, during her stay, Elphaba has to contend with Glinda, a perfectly perfect in every way sorceress-in-training. The two start off with unadulterated loathing, but eventually friendship buds between them and they decide to achieve their dreams together. But will they succeed, or are they destined to drift apart and go their separate ways? (Well, you know if you’ve seen the Wizard of Oz.)

For the record, I never watched the original Broadway musical. I had heard some of the songs, and I was somewhat familiar with the crux of the story. But as for this review, I can only judge the movie on its own merits rather than judge how faithfully it adapts the musical.

And, honestly, what can I say about this movie? What can I say to endorse it that its mere existence won’t very well do on its own? This is a film adaptation of one of the most popular musicals of all time. Even if it were bad, the fact this movie exists is enough to attract butts to seats and make the box office money machine go “brrr.”

And as someone who’s never seen the original musical, this movie certainly piqued my interest. The sets are practically practical. The costumes are elaborately elaborate. The musical numbers are catchy and larger than life. And the lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande slay as Elpha and Glinda.

Again, as someone who’s never seen the original musical, I cannot tell how faithful the movie adaptation is. And film adaptations of musicals are notorious for being less-than-promising. However, from what I can tell from online discourse, this movie manages to do the musical justice.

If I have one major nitpick, it’s the pacing. This movie is nearly three hours long, and it certainly feels like it. Outside of the music numbers, the pacing seems to drag on to the point where you’re tempted to check the time on your watch.

Also, this movie is the first part of two parts, and it certainly feels that way. Many plot points are dropped into the story without any real build-up or payoff: Elphaba’s relationship with her sister, her budding relationship with Prince Friyero, and the political tension concerning the talking animals. All of these get briefly mentioned and then immediately forgotten about, with the intent that more will be revealed in the next part and hopes they will eventually pay off.

Otherwise, this movie certainly lives up to the reputation of the musical it’s based upon. If you’re a fan of Wicked, chances are you’ve already seen this movie twice. If you’ve never watched the musical, give this movie a chance. Either way, you’re sure to be waiting on edge for part two coming next year.