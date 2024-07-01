Polk Correctional Institute Officer arrested for misuse of 911 and resisting arrest

PCSO deputies arrested 34-year-old Douglas Morse of Polk County after a routine traffic stop in Winter Haven. Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, a deputy sheriff on patrol witnessed a man driving a red Jeep in the area of Recker Hwy and Avenue G NW, repeatedly honking its horn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Morse, who was driving the Jeep. Morse said he honks his horn because it “makes him drive faster.”

After the deputy wrote Morse a citation for the violation, Morse became upset and verbally abusive. He then dialed 911. When the deputy asked him to hang up, he refused, saying he did not agree with the citation. He also refused to step out of his vehicle when directed to. When the deputy took control of Morse’s arm to escort him out of the Jeep, Morse pulled away and continued to resist.

Mr. Morse was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for misuse of 911 and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Staff at the Florida Department of Corrections were notified of the arrest.

“We expect more professional behavior from those who work in the public service industry. And dialing 911 because you are upset that you received a traffic citation is not only ridiculous, it ties up an emergency line and resources that are designated for those who have true emergencies.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff